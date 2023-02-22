10 Nearly Identical Dupes for Crate and Barrel's Best-Selling Pieces

Crate and Barrel has become a staple for kitchens, living areas, outdoor spaces, and pretty much any spot in your home that can use a high-end, timeless touch. And thanks to collaborations with some of our favorite designers, the brand always manages to stay on the cutting edge of what's cool in the decor world. That does, however, come with a price. Crate and Barrel furniture certainly doesn't fit into everyone's budget, particularly the larger items, like tables, accent chairs, bed frames, and the like. If you've been swooning over one of the brand's best-sellers but can't quite cut it right now, here are 10 of our favorite Crate and Barrel looks for less.

‌‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

10 Crate and Barrel Looks for Less

Original: Crate and Barrel Tom Natural Three-Legged Coffee Table by Leanne Ford, $1,799

Lookalike: Safavieh Couture Calhoun Coffee Table, $789.99

Cut the price in half and then some with this equally bold and chunky Wayfair find.

Original: Crate and Barrel Taj White Woven Leather Strap Accent Chair, $999

Lookalike: Red Barrel Studio Sumra Upholstered Accent Chair, $209.99

If you're willing to swap out top-grain leather for its vegan alternative, you can get nearly the same look at a fraction of the price.

Original: Crate and Barrel Fernie 60-Inch Storage Bench, $1,399

Lookalike: Modway 62-Inch Nebula Bouclé Upholstered Bench, $439.36

It'll be pretty tough to convince us that this isn't the exact same bench for a third of the price.

Original: Crate and Barrel Cortez Natural Floating Nightstand by Leanne Ford, $649

Lookalike: AllModern Raevon Nightstand, $460

Save a couple hundred dollars with this sleek and nearly identical bedside table.

Original: Dunewood Charcoal 92-Inch Dining Table, $1,599

Lookalike: Ashley Exclusive Bruxworth 90-Inch Extendable Dining Table, $869.99

We love an extendable dining table, and this option from Ashley gives us the Crate and Barrel look with the versatility of an 18-inch leaf.

Original: Crate and Barrel Sculpt Velvet Accent Chair, $899

Lookalike: Joss & Main Ashlyn Upholstered Armchair, $470

A sculptural dream come true. Choose between four shades of velvet to cover the solid wood base: dark gray, forest green, ivory, and navy.

Original: Crate and Barrel 32-Inch Wide Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror, $599

Lookalike: NeuType 32-Inch Wide Modern Arch Metal Framed Mirror, $291.05

Whether hung up or leaning on the wall, a grand floor mirror always fits our design vision.

Original: Crate and Barrel Carson Natural Wood Spindle Bed (Queen), $999

Lookalike: Alcott Hill Antaqui Bed (Queen), $590

A midcentury-inspired spindle bed frame will simply never go out of style.

Original: Crate and Barrel Willy 48-Inch Charcoal Brown Pedestal Dining Table by Leanne Ford, $1,099

Lookalike: Latitude Run DWEN-CONE 47.2'-Inch Pedestal Dining Table, $760

Another chunky base for hundreds of dollars less.

Original: Crate and Barrel Baja Natural Rectangular Coffee Table, $799

Lookalike: One Kings Lane Duke Coffee Table, $435

Keep it airy with this sled coffee table that'll open up any living room.

