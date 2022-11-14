This Muffin Tin Idea Will Make Thanksgiving Dinner a Breeze

Hosting Thanksgiving can be a lot of fun. But after you've cooked up a storm, doling out leftovers is probably the last thing you want to do.

To make the process easier, take a tip from TikTok user @brunchwithbabs and give your guests muffin tins for leftovers. "Just make a little to-go station for you guests," says the content creator in their video. This will yield "perfect serving sizes for Thanksgiving leftovers to get a little bit of everything," adds @brunchwithbabs.

Not only will using a muffin tin help keep food in separate compartments — which, for some people, is a pet peeve — but it will essentially create a mini TV dinner. (So fun!) The muffin tin can also go straight in the oven, which is always a plus.

Of course, you don't need to only stick to muffin tins. If you're planning to make a lot of food and don't think the tins will be big enough, you can still provide other containers. In this case, guests can use the tins for soupier items (like cranberry sauce or gravy) or even desserts.

Who knew muffin tins could be so useful?

More ways to hand out Thanksgiving leftovers:

If you're looking for a more eco-friendly way to pack up leftovers for guests, consider picking up casserole or baking dishes at the thrift store. Sure, these containers will be heavier and bulkier — but they're reusable, bigger, and more sustainable.

Not to mention, the thrifted dishes can double as a party favor. Personally, we're loving this idea for pot luck dinners, as it can double as a thank you gift for everyone's contribution.

Other muffin tin hacks for Thanksgiving:

Muffin tins can be useful for Thanksgiving prep, too. One popular trick is to use one for mise en place, a French method that keeps the kitchen organized while cooking. It involves cutting and measuring all your ingredients and placing them in a muffin tin, so that everything in lined up and ready to go. This way, you can avoid using multiple bowls.