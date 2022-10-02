This Baking Hack Lets You Reuse Butter Wrappers in the Most Genius Way

Image Credit: Peter Dazeley/Photodisc/GettyImages See More Photos

Whether you're finishing up a stick of butter or placing it in a dish, don't be so quick to toss the wrapper. It can be super useful for baking and cooking, and it's basically free too.

Case in point: The next time you need to grease a pan, use a butter wrapper. After all, the wrapper has just enough butter leftover to get the job done, so why not put it to good use?

What's more, this trick can be used for many types of pans, including skillets, cake pans, cookie sheets, loaf pans, ​and​ cupcake tins.

On TikTok, user @chefnancyg demonstrates the hack using a rectangular cake pan. She simply wipes the buttery side of the wrapper across the pan, eliminating the need for cooking spray or paper towels.

Not to mention, the flexibility of the wrapper allows you to grease the nooks and crannies, which is especially useful for odd-shaped pans. So handy!

How to save your butter wrappers:

If you've used a stick of butter but you're not ready to use the wrapper, simply fold it up and store it in a resealable bag in the refrigerator. Some people also recommend storing them in the freezer. When you're ready to grease a pan, just grab one and wipe away.

Other ways to reuse butter wrappers:

Beyond greasing pans, there are plenty of ways to reuse butter wrappers in the kitchen:

Use the wrapper to butter corn on the cob or toast.

Separate hamburger patties with butter wrappers.

Place the buttery side on top of hot rice, waffles, pancakes, muffins, or loaves of bread.

Press down rice crispy treats with a wrapper.

Grease knives (carefully!) before cutting desserts.

If you want to take your resourcefulness to the next level, you could even use the clean butter wrappers to wrap treats like caramel candies.