This Clever Baking Hack Will Make Your Cookies Perfectly Round

There's nothing worse than removing cookies from the oven, only to discover that they've turned into uneven globs. One common trick is to press a circle cookie cutter into each cookie to trim the uneven sides. This totally works, but there's a catch: It cuts away the cookie's edges, which might very well be the best part.

Luckily, thanks to a video by TikTok user @trulyjuli, there's a better way to make your cookies perfectly round. All you need to do is place a circle cookie cutter around a cookie while it's still warm. Next, slide the cookie cutter in a circular motion. This will shape the cookie into a circle without producing waste. So smart!

But take note: In order for this trick to work, you'll need a circle cutter that's slightly bigger than your cookies. You can also try this hack with an upside down mug or glass, depending on the size of your cookies. In either case, try to shape the cookies as soon as you remove them from the oven. Otherwise, if you wait too long, the method might not work as well.

It's worth pointing out that cookies are still delicious, no matter their shape. However, if you want round cookies for photography or gifting reasons, this cookie hack will definitely come in handy.

Other baking tricks:

If you like to bake cupcakes, try adding this hack for avoiding greasy cupcake liners. Simply add uncooked rice to a cupcake tin before adding paper liners. The rice will absorb grease from the cupcakes, which will keep your liners looking good.

When it's time to use a hand mixer, consider making a splash guard with a paper plate. Another option is to repurpose the top of an old food storage container. This trick will help you use an electric mixer without making a mess.