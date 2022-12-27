7 Easy Recipes Using Trader Joe's Mouthwatering Seasonings

Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things: seasonal goodies, hybrid dishes, and affordable flowers and greenery. However, if there's one TJ's category that has a solid cult following, it's probably the spice section. After all, almost every seasoning blend at Trader Joe's has gone viral (we're looking at you, Everything But the Bagel).

Naturally, the easiest way to enjoy the popular seasonings is to sprinkle them on foods like eggs and popcorn — but why stop there? Read on for some of our favorite easy Trader Joe's seasoning recipes, courtesy of fellow shoppers.

1. Cheesy Chex Snack

If you're a fan of crunchy snacks, you'll want to add this cheesy Chex recipe to your repertoire. All you need is butter, Chex cereal, and Trader Joe's Cheesy Seasoning Blend — which, in case you're wondering, isn't made of just powdered cheese. The product features dried cheddar cheese with sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, dried rosemary, ‌and‌ dried oregano ... so you can be sure that it's super tasty.

2. Vegan Ranch Dressing

Trader Joe's fans are all about the brand's Green Goddess Seasoning, which is delicious on cooked veggies, popcorn, and salad. And now, thanks to this clever recipe, you can use the popular product to make dairy-free Ranch dressing. You'll need unflavored plant-based yogurt, lemon juice, fresh dill, salt, and a generous dose of Trader Joe's Green Goddess Seasoning.

3. Elote Ramen

This mouthwatering recipe uses not one, but ‌two‌ Trader Joe's seasonings: Everything But the Elote and Chile Lime. It also calls for canned corn, packaged ramen, mayo, and Cotija cheese, resulting in a dish inspired by elote, or grilled Mexican street corn. Talk about a flavorful meal.

4. Everything Bagel Summer Salad

The Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning Blend tastes great on, well, everything. Use it to spice up your next salad, or try this version with mozzarella, avocado, basil, tomato, lemon juice, and balsamic glaze. The everything bagel seasoning will round it all out while adding a subtle crunch.

5. Citrusy Garlic Shrimp Skewers

Seafood and citrus are a match made in heaven, as proven by this shrimp skewer recipe. It uses the Trader Joe's Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend, which is made of red pepper, lime juice, cilantro basil, and onion powder.

By the way, something tells us this recipe sans skewers would make for an amazing taco filling. Yum!

6. Chile Lime Garbanzo Beans

The Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend is the brand's take on Tajín, a classic spice blend from Mexico. It's perfect on sweet fruits like watermelon and mango, but if you're looking for a more savory take, try this recipe for crispy chile lime garbanzo beans.

7. Corn Grilled Cheese

For a tasty spin on corn cheese, a Korean-American dish, try this grilled cheese version. It's made with Trader Joe's Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend, which contains a savory medley of mushroom powders, crushed red pepper, and ground mustard seed. Needless to say, this grilled cheese might be the best one you'll ever have.

