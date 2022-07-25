Aldi's Re-Released Pizzas Feature an Unexpected Crust

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

When it comes to pizza, the crust can make all the difference. It's the literal vehicle for pizza toppings, making it a significant feature of the dish. So, when we discovered Aldi is offering pretzel crust pizzas, you can be sure that we were intrigued.

Created by the brand Mama Cozzi's, the re-released pizzas are available in pepperoni and BBQ chicken varieties. They're also topped with — wait for it — hot honey.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with hot honey pizza, the concept might sound a bit strange. But using honey as a topping isn't exactly a new practice, especially among people who love sweet and salty foods. The pretzel crust, as you can imagine, simply amplifies the overall flavors of the dish.

"This pizza was so good," said one Instagram user on @aldifavoritefinds' post. "The hot honey BBQ chicken pizza went beyond our expectations," commented another person. "So so so good."

You can find the Mama Cozzi's hot honey pizzas with pretzel-style crust in the freezer section at Aldi. Both varieties cost $5.49 each, though the exact price might vary by location.

To find the closest Aldi near you, check out the retailer's store locator tool.

How to make pretzel pizza at home:

If you don't live near an Aldi, or if you're unable to find the product, you can achieve the same flavor combo at home.

One option is to try this pretzel crust pizza by The Recipe Rebel, which calls for their recipe for homemade pretzel dough from scratch.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a quicker version, you can buy frozen soft pretzels and add your favorite pizza toppings. This recipe for pretzel pizza by Food Lovin' Family is the perfect example.

And of course, don't forget the hot honey! For bets results, drizzle the honey on the pretzel pizza ​after​ it's cooked. This will ensure the pizza doesn't become too soggy.