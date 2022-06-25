Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

When it comes to dips, you can't go wrong with classic varieties like beer cheese and spinach artichoke. Still, it can be fun to switch things up, especially if it involves unconventional ingredients. For example, Aldi recently released two new dips inspired by — wait for it — sandwiches.

The dips are available in gyro-style and Reuben-style flavors. The gyro-style consists of beef, cream cheese spread, and feta cheese. Meanwhile, the Reuben-style version is made of cured beef, cream cheese spread, and sauerkraut. Both products are priced at $3.99 per tub, according to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds.

On social media, some shoppers didn't love the idea of dips with meat. But for the most part, people are loving the new products. "I [bought] both and I'm obsessed," shared one person on Instagram. "The gyro dip is soooo good! Lots of chunks of gyro meat," commented another satisfied shopper.

If you're interested the sandwich-style dips, be sure to stop by your local Aldi soon. They're available in the refrigerated section. You can also find the closest Aldi near you by using the brand's store locator tool.

How to use Aldi's sandwich-style dips:

Now, you can't go wrong with classic pairings like chips and dip. But if you're craving even more options, try serving either dip in the following ways:

Make a stuffed grilled cheese

Scoop the dip onto lettuce leaves for wraps

Enjoy with naan, crackers, or toast

Of course, you can also simply eat them by the spoonful.

How to make your own sandwich-style dips:

Both varieties are easy to make at home. This way, you'll be able to control the ingredients and add even more flavor.

To recreate the gyro-style dip, mix the following ingredients:

Softened cream cheese

Chunks of cooked beef or chicken

Crumbled feta cheese

Chopped cucumbers

Spices like oregano or dill

To recreate the Reuben version, try combining:

Softened cream cheese

Chunks of corned beef

Sauerkraut

Thousand island dressing

You can make either option vegetarian by omitting the beef. Enjoy!