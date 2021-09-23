With October just around the corner, it's finally pumpkin season! Time to do some autumn crafts, light a scented candle or two, and make a few fall-inspired snacks.

We know some companies get a ​little​ over the top when it comes to pumpkin-flavored products (we're truly ​not sure​ about pumpkin spice seltzer, for example). That's why we've scoured the list of Trader Joe's pumpkin products to curate a selection of legitimately tasty pumpkin treats.

Discover five of the best below!

You can't go wrong with pumpkin bread or pumpkin muffins — with TJ's Pumpkin Bread Mix, all you need to do is add eggs, oil, and water, then bake! Feeling fancy? Add some mix-ins, like chocolate chips or chopped nuts.

Ah, a cozy classic! Beyond the gourds in its name, the the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is also made with brown butter and sage to round out the fall flavors.

Go for the salty-sweet blend with these Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels, which are coated in a pumpkin-spiced yogurt and crushed pumpkin seeds for extra crunch. But be careful — you might end up eating the whole bag in one sitting!

TJ's Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas are comprised of a crispy pastry wrapped around a soft pumpkin and paneer filling loaded with garam masala, chile powder, cumin, coriander, and fennel.

5. Pumpkin Pie Spice

For all the DIYers out there, TJ's Pumpkin Pie Spice gives you maximum versatility when it comes to making pumpkin spice goodies. Sure, you can use this in a pumpkin pie, but you can also use it to top off your coffee for a homemade PSL, elevate a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or add a little kick to cookies and other baked goods.