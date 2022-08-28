These Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Don't Require an Oven to Bake

Are you looking to bring an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert to your next gathering? How about one that's no-bake and vegan, too? Chef Kelly Scott (@kellyscleankitchen on TikTok) has you covered with their raw vegan cinnamon rolls.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to their TikTok caption, this is their most popular recipe, and it's not too hard to see why. The dessert is deliciously sweet without being filled with refined sugar, and it hits those gooey notes that you'd expect from a traditional cinnamon roll, thanks to a cinnamon-date filling and a coconut butter icing.

Advertisement

To make the no-bake "dough" for these treats, Scott blitzes some pecans in a food processor, mixing in other dry ingredients like almond flour and cinnamon, followed by wet ingredients like date paste to hold everything together.

Advertisement

She then rolls out the mixture onto a piece of parchment paper with a wine bottle (#relatable).

Next up is the filling, which is made of — you guessed it — more date paste and cinnamon, along with a few other ingredients. They then spread the filling across the rolled-out dough. The parchment paper is used to roll up the filling-covered dough before the log gets placed in the freezer.

Advertisement

After about 30 minutes, they remove the roll from the freezer and slice it to make round pastries. The creator applies melted coconut butter as icing, followed by another quick chill, and that's it!

All in all, that's pretty easy for a tasty dessert. You can find the full recipe here.