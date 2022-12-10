These Were the Most Popular Google Recipe Searches in 2022

Recently, Google released its annual Year in Search 2022 data, which lists the most searched trends in the U.S. And while every category is worth a browse, you can be sure that we beelined to the "recipes" section. After all, Google is the most popular search in the engine in the world — so if anything can tell us about food trends, it's certainly Google.

Here are the 10 most searched recipes on Google in 2022:

Sugo Cincinatti Chili Marry me chicken Quick pancake Mango pie Green goddess salad Jennifer Aniston salad Grinder sandwich Bella Hadid sandwich The Bear spaghetti

Let's take a second to explore some of these trends. Sugo, which stole first place, is a traditional Italian sauce. ("Sugo" means "sauce" in Italian, BTW.) According to Cucina by Elena, an Italian food blog, sugo is a simple tomato sauce that's used as a base for other recipes. It's unclear why the term spiked in popularity this year, but it sure does look tasty.

In second place was Cincinnati chili. The dish became famous due to Skyline Chili, a popular chain of chili restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati-style chili is known for its smooth texture and chocolate (yes, really), as shared by Reddit users.

In 2022, the third most searched recipe on Google was "marry me" chicken. It's a one-pan recipe featuring sun-dried tomatoes, a creamy sauce, and tender chicken cutlets. In fact, we created our very own "marry me" chicken recipe earlier this year.

Interestingly, the list shares some — but not all — results with the trendiest TikTok recipes of 2022. This includes the grinder sandwich (also known as a sub, hoagie, or hero sandwich, depending on where you live), green goddess salad, and marry me chicken.

Needless to say, the most searched Google recipes must be good if they landed in the top 10. Now, excuse us while we try making some mango pie!