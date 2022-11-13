This 4-Step Fall Harvest Bark Is the Easiest Autumn Dessert

During the autumn months, there are few things more satisfying than a homemade seasonal treat. However, many classic desserts (such as pumpkin cheesecake or apple pie) can take a while to make from scratch. This is especially true when you're pressed for time or just feeling lazy.
Enter our fall harvest bark, which features a seasonal spin on chocolate bark. It's made of dairy-free dark chocolate topped with dried cranberries, roasted pepitas, chopped pecans, and coconut flakes, along with a sprinkling of sea salt. The result is a sweet and salty festive treat that's perfect for parties, gifts, and of course, snacking.
Since chocolate bark is easy to customize, you're welcome to experiment with toppings. Other tasty fall options include candied ginger, crushed gingersnaps, chopped pretzels, and dried apples. You can even drizzle caramel or nut butter on top for more flavor. Ahead, learn how to make fall harvest chocolate bark, your new favorite autumn snack.
How to Make Fall Harvest Chocolate Bark
Things You'll Need
10 ounces dark chocolate chips (about 1 1/4 cups)
1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup roasted pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)
2 tablespoons coconut flakes or shredded coconut
1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt
Step 1
Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 60 seconds, then stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat until melted, if needed.
Tip
If you don't have a microwave, melt the chocolate on the stovetop. Fill a small pot with water until it's one-third full, then place a heat-safe bowl on top. Make sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. Transfer the chocolate to the bowl, then bring the water to a gentle boil. Stir the chocolate occasionally until it's fully melted.
Step 2
Using a spatula, spread the melted chocolate on a parchment-lined quarter sheet pan. Try to create an even layer, about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.
Step 3
Sprinkle the chopped pecans, pepitas, dried cranberries, and coconut flakes on the chocolate. Garnish with sea salt to taste. Gently press the toppings into the chocolate.
Step 4
Loosely cover the sheet pan. Store in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or until hardened. Once the chocolate has set, break it into pieces.
Tip
You can also let the chocolate bark harden at room temperature. It will take about four hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.
Once you've made this fall harvest chocolate bark, store it in airtight container at room temperature (for three to five days) or in the refrigerator (for two to three weeks). Something tells us it won't last that long, though.
Enjoy!