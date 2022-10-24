This Baked Chocolate Bark Hack Will Save You So Much Time

In recent years, chocolate bark has experienced a resurgence in popularity — and we're loving it. After all, how can you say no to chunks of chocolate embedded with delicious toppings? The treat is also delightfully easy to make. But just when we thought it couldn't get any simpler, we found a genius hack that will make the process even quicker.

On TikTok, users @frederikkewaerens and @sashacakeschicago both demonstrated the trick. It involves placing chocolate bars side-by-side on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then baking it at 190 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. This will melt the chocolate, which you can then swirl with a toothpick or skewer to combine.

From there, add the toppings of your choice and let the baking sheet cool to room temperature. You can then freeze the bark for 10 minutes, chill it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or let it sit at room temperature for about four hours.

Once the chocolate has hardened, break it into pieces. And just like that, you have homemade chocolate bark!

If you're familiar with the traditional way of making chocolate bark, you're likely swooning over the brilliance of this hack. For starters, it eliminates the need for melting chocolate on the stovetop or microwave, and ultimately, creating a sticky chocolate-covered bowl. This means there will be less dishes to wash, which is always a win in our book.

This technique also ensures an even layer of chocolate. With the traditional method, you need to use a spatula to spread the melted chocolate into an even layer. But when you use chocolate bars, you won't need to think about it.

What's more, this approach allows you to mix and match different verities (like milk and dark chocolate) for a delicious multi-flavored version. How fun is that?