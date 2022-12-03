These No-Bake Pecan Pie Bourbon Balls Are Easy as, Well, Pie

In This Article Jump to recipe

There are few things that say "happy holidays" quite like homemade pie. But if you're looking for a simpler take on dessert this year, you'll want to try these pecan pie bourbon balls. The recipe features the best ingredients of pecan pie — think pecans, maple syrup, and brown sugar — but in bite-size, miniature form.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Not to mention, by serving pecan pie balls instead of actual pie, you'll eliminate the need for forks and plates. (Translation: Fewer dishes to wash!) They're also ideal for gifting, since you can toss them in a box or jar and call it a holiday.

Moreover, this recipe is a no-bake dessert that can be made in advance. This means you'll be able to save space in then oven while getting ahead of holiday prep. It's a win-win, to say the least.

Advertisement

One batch of pecan pie bourbon balls yields about 32 pieces, depending on how big you make them.

How to Make Pecan Pie Bourbon Balls

Things You'll Need 2 cups pecans

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 12 graham cracker sheets)

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup bourbon

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more as needed

Pinch of salt

Melted chocolate (optional)

Tip Instead of graham crackers, you can use vanilla wafer or Oreo crumbs for a different take.