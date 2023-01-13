The 7 Best Healthy Snacks on Amazon

By Stefanie Waldek January 13, 2023
Eating healthy can be a struggle, but it's all about balance. To help stay on track, we recommend taking the time to prep healthy meals for yourself. But there will, of course, be times when you're in need of a quick bite. That's why we've rounded up the best healthy snacks on Amazon, from the sweet to the savory and the vegan to the gluten-free.

Best Overall

These Rice Krispies Treats dupes are made from sunflower, pumpkin, and flax seeds, and are nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

Blake’s Seed-Based Birthday Cake Crispy Treats (6 count)

We love these seed-based crispy treats that taste just like Rice Krispies Treats — without any artificial or animal-based ingredients. They're made with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds but have the perfect amount of sweetness to be scrumptious as a dessert. Not a fan of the birthday cake flavor? Try chocolate chip, pumpkin spice, original, or any of the other flavors.

Best Savory

This airy organic popcorn is coated with coconut and avocado oil and a dash of Himalayan pink salt.

LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn (25 count)

The branding of this light popcorn hits just right. Made by a company called "Lesser Evil," this popcorn is arguably better for you than the stuff you'll find at movie theaters that's coated with artificial butter. It uses coconut oil, avocado oil, and Himalayan pink salt for flavor.

Best Sweet

Fill those sweet tooth cravings with these sugar-free chocolate-coated caramels.

Tom & Jenny’s Sugar-Free Caramel Candy

When you're hankering for a piece of candy, these soft, sugar-free, gluten-free caramels have a light chocolate coating and a pinch of salt to satiate that craving.

Best Cheesy Snack

These super cheesy bites of cheddar are packed with protein and savory flavor.

Moon Cheese Cheddar Believe It

If you're the type of person to go for cheesy snacks, these keto-friendly bites are for you. Yes, they're ultra cheesy, but what we love most is that they're packed with protein and they're high in calcium. They come in a handful of different cheese varieties, including garlic Parmesan and Gouda, but the classic cheddar flavor is our top choice.

Best Variety Pack

Available in berry and strawberry flavors, these vegan fruit gummies take the shape of bunnies.

Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks (12 count)

You might have heard of Annie's mac and cheese, but Annie's also makes super snackable vegan organic gummies that come in both summer strawberry and berry patch flavors.

Best Snack Bar

These gluten-free cereal bars taste just like a classic PB and J sandwich.

Betty Lou’s PB&J Bars (12 count)

These vegan, gluten-free bars taste about as close as you can get to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich without eating the real thing. These are more of a cereal bar than a protein bar — they have just 5 grams of protein — but they're gluten-free.

Best Vegan

Crunchy and cheesy, these puffs will have you licking your fingers after you've finished the bag.

Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs Vegan White Cheddar (6 count)

Craving Cheetos? These vegan, organic, and gluten-free cheesy puffs are the perfect substitute. They deliver a surprising amount of flavor and a satisfying crunch.

