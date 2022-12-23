This Peppermint Chocolate Trader Joe's Treat Is the Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Dessert

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Ran out of time to make a dessert for your upcoming holiday party? Don't sweat it — run to your nearest Trader Joe's and pick up a pack of peppermint brownies, filled with white chocolate chips and drizzled with white ganache, if you're a fan of minty chocolate desserts. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist recently highlighted this sweet treat, but surprisingly, it seems to have commenters somewhat divided.

For some, the brownies are an absolute must-have. "Im obsessed with these and buy two packs every time I go to Trader Joe's in the winter," wrote one user, while another agreed as they wrote, "These are so soft and gooey in the center! My husband loves these."

On the other side of the equation are those who don't believe chocolate and mint should mix, but they seem to be in the minority. "Absolutely not. I don't want my chocolate to taste like toothpaste," wrote one person.

So, if you're in the pro mint chocolate group and you're looking for an easy dessert, head to your nearest Trader Joe's to pick up these bite-sized peppermint brownies. Even better, they're selling for just $4.49.

Just make sure to keep in mind that all Trader Joe's stores close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed all of Christmas Day.