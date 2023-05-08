These New Costco Almonds Are Inspired by a Nostalgic Frozen Treat

If you love "grown up" snacks inspired by childhood treats, you're in for a, well, treat. According to Costco Buys on Instagram, Costco is now offering almonds that taste like orange creamsicles, and we can't wait to try them.

Advertisement

Priced at $14.99 per 32-ounce bag, the Edward Marc Chocolatier Orange Dream Almonds consist of roasted almonds coated in an orange-flavored creme. The result is a crunchy and creamy snack that's equal parts salty and sweet. Yum.

Video of the Day

"Looks like I'm going to Costco," commented one person on Costco Buys' Instagram post. "[I] will be trying these soon," said another shopper.

Personally, as long-time fans of orange creamsicles, we'll definitely be picking up the Edward Marc Chocolatier Orange Dream Almonds. To see if it's in stock at your local warehouse, call Costco in advance.

The item number for the Edward Marc Chocolatier Orange Dream Almonds is 1727834.

Advertisement

Where else can you buy Orange Dream Almonds?

It's unclear if the Orange Dream Almonds are available at other retailers. However, you can visit the Edward Marc Chocolatier "Find a Store" retailer to determine where you can find the brand's other items.

At the very least, you might discover another delicious Edward Marc Chocolatier product!

Advertisement

How to make orange creamsicle almonds:

It's totally possible to recreate an almond snack with a similar flavor profile. Simply mix vanilla yogurt (or plain yogurt and vanilla extract) with orange zest and a splash of orange juice.

Next, toss roasted almonds in the mixture until each one is coated. Place them in freezer until hardened. (Alternatively, if frozen whole almonds are too hard for your liking, try breaking the almonds into pieces before coating them.)

Advertisement

Another option is to use melted white chocolate, orange zest, orange extract and/or orange food coloring. This way, you can keep the snack at room temperature or in the refrigerator. White chocolate also has a slight vanilla taste, so it will pair well with the orange extract.

Advertisement