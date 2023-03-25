Trader Joe's Put a Spin on This Popular Crunchy Snack

Image Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages

Sure, chocolate-covered pretzels are good ... but have you ever had cookies and creme pretzels? Per Reddit users, Trader Joe's is now offering that exact snack, and we can't wait to try it.

The item consists of thin pretzels "covered in a confectionary coating with Joe-Joe's cookie bits and topped with a dark chocolatey drizzle," according to the packaging. (If you're unfamiliar with Joe-Joe's, they're chocolate sandwich cookies filled with vanilla cream. You can think of them as the retailer's take on Oreos.)

The confectionary coating is a vanilla-flavored milk-based coating — so, unfortunately, they aren't dairy-free. The cookie bits add an extra layer of flavor, while the dark chocolate topping gives the snack that nostalgic chocolate-covered pretzel taste.

On social media, shoppers are swooning over the new item. "The second I picked it up from the new product shelf tonight, a [Trader Joe's] employee happened to pass by and instantly said, 'Those are soooooo good,'" said a person on Reddit. "They didn't even last an afternoon in my house," shared another user.

However, a few people thought they were way too sweet, which is worth noting if you're not crazy about sweet snacks in general.

If you're interested in the new crunchy snack, be sure to stop by Trader Joe's soon. It appears to be quite popular, as it's already sold out at some locations.

How to make cookies and creme pretzels:

Whether you can't find the product or want a dairy-free version, you'll be glad to know it's possible to recreate the snack at home.

One method is to coat hard pretzels with melted white chocolate or vanilla candy wafers, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. (You can also use a silicone mat instead of parchment paper.) Sprinkle crushed Oreos on top, then drizzle with chocolate. Feel free to use your go-to chocolate, depending on your preference.

If you enjoy yogurt bark, try using yogurt instead. Simply dip the pretzels in plain or vanilla yogurt, then follow with crushed cookies and melted chocolate. Once set, your treats are ready to enjoy.

