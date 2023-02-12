This New Trader Joe's Appetizer Is Like Nothing You've Had Before

Image Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

You can always count on Trader Joe's to put a new twist on classic foods. For example, the supermarket recently released mini corn dogs, and the batter is infused with pickle flavor. The item, called Perfectly Pickled Pups, just landed in Trader Joe's freezers, and shoppers are already obsessed.

According to the packaging, the product is made of "mini uncured beef franks coated in dill-pickle flavored batter and breading." Several people on Reddit and Instagram say the batter could use more pickle flavoring, but otherwise, it's super tasty.

"It's like you're eating a mustard and relish hot dog. Dip them in ketchup if that's a condiment you like on your hot dog, [but] if not, then they are perfect as is!" raved a user on Reddit.

One box costs $4.99 and contains nine pieces. That being said, if you're feeding a crowd, you'll probably need to pick up several boxes. After all, these are sure to be a hit at your next gathering.

What to serve with the Trader Joe's Perfectly Pickled Pups:

In addition to the classic ketchup, here are more condiment ideas for the snack:

Dijon or honey mustard

Hot honey

Ranch dressing

You could even mix one of these condiments with relish or dried dill to intensify the pickle flavor. Yum.

Other items to check out at Trader Joe's:

While you're at Trader Joe's, pick up a box of the retailer's newest cookie flavor: Cinnamon Bun-Inspired Joe Joe's. They're sandwich creme cookies and, according to shoppers, taste like Dunkaroos. (Hello, nostalgia.) Each box costs $3.49.

The supermarket also just dropped a vegetarian cheeseburger pizza, which features plant-based burger-style crumbles, cheddar cheese, burger sauce, and dill pickles. (Clearly, Trader Joe's is all about those pickles lately.) One pie costs just $5.99 and is available in the frozen section.

