This Pumpkin Seed Hack Will Give You the Perfect Roast

Half the fun of carving pumpkins is reaching inside and pulling out all of the guts — the stringy, gooey insides of the fruit, and the seeds that come with it. There are actually a lot of cool things you can do with the insides of a pumpkin, and the seeds are one of the best parts. Instagram creator @virginiahlane knows how to roast pumpkin seeds to perfection, with an interesting trick you may not have thought of before.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In the reel, the creator places all the seeds from a recently carved pumpkin into a colander to prepare them for roasting. After giving the seeds a good rinse and removing any leftover strings, Hale puts them in a pot filled with water and boils the seeds for 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Once the seeds are done boiling, Hale drains the pot, pats them dry, and puts the seeds on a baking dish. Next, the creator drizzles the seeds with olive oil and adds — wait for it — ranch seasoning. Yum! She mixes the seasoning with her hands, and pops the baking sheet into the oven. The seeds roast for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees, until golden brown and crunchy.

Advertisement

Many users in the comment section hadn't heard of boiling the seeds before putting them in the oven. The creator responded and shared that boiling them helps the seeds crisp up a bit more while roasting.

Whether you prefer a sweet or savory snack this season, pumpkin seeds are pretty versatile and you could really get creative in the kitchen with your flavors. Dill pickle pumpkin seeds, anyone?