This Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seed Recipe Is the Most Unique Fall Snack You'll Eat

A fall bucket list isn't complete without a seasonal recipe or two. And while you can't go wrong with classics like pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies, you might want to add this unconventional snack to your list. These savory pumpkin seeds are inspired by none other than — wait for it — dill pickles. Yes, really!

To recreate that iconic dill pickle flavor, you'll need to toss pumpkin seeds in white vinegar, fresh dill, and garlic powder. After baking them for 20 to 30 minutes, the seeds will become crispy and golden brown, resulting in a snack that will make your taste buds sing.

Not to mention, if you're planning to carve a few pumpkins this year, this recipe will help you get the most out of the activity. Simply save the pumpkin seeds and "guts," then place them in a large bowl of water. Use your fingers to separate the seeds, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, and put them in a colander. Finally, rinse the seeds to remove any leftover pulp, and let them dry in a single layer on a clean towel.

This recipe yields one cup of dill pickle pumpkin seeds, but you can easily double or triple the batch as needed.

How to Make Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seeds

Things You'll Need 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds, cleaned and dried

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons dried dill

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper