This Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seed Recipe Is the Most Unique Fall Snack You'll Eat

By Kirsten Nunez October 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

A fall bucket list isn't complete without a seasonal recipe or two. And while you can't go wrong with classics like pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies, you might want to add this unconventional snack to your list. These savory pumpkin seeds are inspired by none other than — wait for it — dill pickles. Yes, really!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To recreate that iconic dill pickle flavor, you'll need to toss pumpkin seeds in white vinegar, fresh dill, and garlic powder. After baking them for 20 to 30 minutes, the seeds will become crispy and golden brown, resulting in a snack that will make your taste buds sing.

See More Photos

Not to mention, if you're planning to carve a few pumpkins this year, this recipe will help you get the most out of the activity. Simply save the pumpkin seeds and "guts," then place them in a large bowl of water. Use your fingers to separate the seeds, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, and put them in a colander. Finally, rinse the seeds to remove any leftover pulp, and let them dry in a single layer on a clean towel.

Advertisement

This recipe yields one cup of dill pickle pumpkin seeds, but you can easily double or triple the batch as needed.

How to Make Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seeds

Things You'll Need

  • 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds, cleaned and dried

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons dried dill

  • 1 teaspoon sea salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

See More Photos

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Advertisement

In a small bowl, combine the dried dill, sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground black pepper.

See More Photos

Step 2

In a separate bowl, whisk the olive oil and white vinegar together.

Advertisement

See More Photos

Step 3

Combine the pumpkin seeds and olive oil mixture in a medium bowl. Toss until all of the seeds are coated.

Advertisement

See More Photos

Step 4

Add the dried herbs, then toss until the seeds are fully coated.

Advertisement

See More Photos

Step 5

Spread the seeds onto the parchment-lined baking sheet in an even, single layer. Sprinkle any leftover dill mixture over the seeds.

Advertisement

See More Photos

Step 6

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or until the seeds are golden brown and crispy.

Advertisement

See More Photos

Tip

After 30 minutes, if the seeds aren't crispy enough for your liking, add five to 10 minutes to the baking time. Keep in mind that every oven is different.

Let the pumpkin seeds cool to room temperature before enjoying. Store the seeds in an airtight container, like a mason jar, for up to one week at room temperature.

See More Photos

Happy fall!

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy