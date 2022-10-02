This Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seed Recipe Is the Most Unique Fall Snack You'll Eat

A fall bucket list isn't complete without a seasonal recipe or two. And while you can't go wrong with classics like pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies, you might want to add this unconventional snack to your list. These savory pumpkin seeds are inspired by none other than — wait for it — dill pickles. Yes, really!
To recreate that iconic dill pickle flavor, you'll need to toss pumpkin seeds in white vinegar, fresh dill, and garlic powder. After baking them for 20 to 30 minutes, the seeds will become crispy and golden brown, resulting in a snack that will make your taste buds sing.
Not to mention, if you're planning to carve a few pumpkins this year, this recipe will help you get the most out of the activity. Simply save the pumpkin seeds and "guts," then place them in a large bowl of water. Use your fingers to separate the seeds, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, and put them in a colander. Finally, rinse the seeds to remove any leftover pulp, and let them dry in a single layer on a clean towel.
This recipe yields one cup of dill pickle pumpkin seeds, but you can easily double or triple the batch as needed.
How to Make Dill Pickle Pumpkin Seeds
Things You'll Need
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds, cleaned and dried
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons white vinegar
2 teaspoons dried dill
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
In a small bowl, combine the dried dill, sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground black pepper.
Step 2
In a separate bowl, whisk the olive oil and white vinegar together.
Step 3
Combine the pumpkin seeds and olive oil mixture in a medium bowl. Toss until all of the seeds are coated.
Step 4
Add the dried herbs, then toss until the seeds are fully coated.
Step 5
Spread the seeds onto the parchment-lined baking sheet in an even, single layer. Sprinkle any leftover dill mixture over the seeds.
Step 6
Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or until the seeds are golden brown and crispy.
Tip
After 30 minutes, if the seeds aren't crispy enough for your liking, add five to 10 minutes to the baking time. Keep in mind that every oven is different.
Let the pumpkin seeds cool to room temperature before enjoying. Store the seeds in an airtight container, like a mason jar, for up to one week at room temperature.
Happy fall!