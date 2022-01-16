This Easy Overnight Oats Recipe Tastes Like a Spiced Chai Latte

Ready to elevate your breakfast game? Look no further than this easy recipe for overnight oats. Inspired by masala chai, or spiced tea, it's bursting with cozy flavors. It's also deliciously nutritious, with ingredients like rolled oats, hemp seeds, and chia seeds.
If you're unfamiliar with masala chai, you might know it as "chai tea." However, it's worth noting that this name is redundant, since "chai" translates to "tea" in Hindi, so chai tea means "tea tea." The more accurate name is masala chai ("masala" means spiced).
As for the actual spices used in the beverage? That's known as chai masala, or "tea spice." Basically, the definition of the words depends on how they're arranged.
All that said, this overnight oatmeal recipe calls for a homemade chai masala blend. It features warm and earthy spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, though you're welcome to adjust the proportions according to your taste buds. The blend will infuse the oats with the same flavors as masala chai, resulting in a rich and comforting breakfast.
One batch yields two half-cup portions. Check out the full tutorial below and enjoy!
How to Make Chai Masala Blend
Things You'll Need
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground cardamom
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Step 1
Combine all the spices in a bowl. Whisk well and store in an air-tight jar.
How to Make Masala Chai Overnight Oats
Things You'll Need
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup milk of choice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup, brown sugar, or honey
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon hemp seeds
1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons chai masala blend
Step 1
In a glass jar, combine the oats, milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. You can add a bit of extra milk if you prefer a soupier oatmeal.
Step 2
Add the hemp seeds and chia seeds.
Step 3
Add one teaspoon of the chai masala blend. You can add more or less, depending on your preferred level of spice. Keep in mind that you can always add more spices to the finished oatmeal.
Step 4
Stir all of the ingredients until combined. Cover the jar with an air-tight lid, then chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.
Step 5
Taste and adjust the oats as necessary. You can add more sweetener, chai masala blend, or milk, depending on your desired taste or consistency. Enjoy it cold or warm it up in the microwave until heated through.
Garnish with toppings of your choice. Tasty ideas include toasted coconut flakes, mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, ground cinnamon, sliced bananas, and berries.
With this breakfast on your side, it's almost impossible to not enjoy the rest of your day.