This Easy Overnight Oats Recipe Tastes Like a Spiced Chai Latte

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Ready to elevate your breakfast game? Look no further than this easy recipe for overnight oats. Inspired by masala chai, or spiced tea, it's bursting with cozy flavors. It's also deliciously nutritious, with ingredients like rolled oats, hemp seeds, and chia seeds.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're unfamiliar with masala chai, you might know it as "chai tea." However, it's worth noting that this name is redundant, since "chai" translates to "tea" in Hindi, so chai tea means "tea tea." The more accurate name is masala chai ("masala" means spiced).

As for the actual spices used in the beverage? That's known as chai masala, or "tea spice." Basically, the definition of the words depends on how they're arranged.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

All that said, this overnight oatmeal recipe calls for a homemade chai masala blend. It features warm and earthy spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, though you're welcome to adjust the proportions according to your taste buds. The blend will infuse the oats with the same flavors as masala chai, resulting in a rich and comforting breakfast.

One batch yields two half-cup portions. Check out the full tutorial below and enjoy!

How to Make Chai Masala Blend

Things You'll Need 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 1 Combine all the spices in a bowl. Whisk well and store in an air-tight jar. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

How to Make Masala Chai Overnight Oats

Things You'll Need 1 cup rolled oats

1 cup milk of choice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup, brown sugar, or honey

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons chai masala blend

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 1 In a glass jar, combine the oats, milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. You can add a bit of extra milk if you prefer a soupier oatmeal. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Add the hemp seeds and chia seeds. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 Add one teaspoon of the chai masala blend. You can add more or less, depending on your preferred level of spice. Keep in mind that you can always add more spices to the finished oatmeal. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Stir all of the ingredients until combined. Cover the jar with an air-tight lid, then chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 Taste and adjust the oats as necessary. You can add more sweetener, chai masala blend, or milk, depending on your desired taste or consistency. Enjoy it cold or warm it up in the microwave until heated through. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Garnish with toppings of your choice. Tasty ideas include toasted coconut flakes, mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, ground cinnamon, sliced bananas, and berries. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez With this breakfast on your side, it's almost impossible to ​not​ enjoy the rest of your day.