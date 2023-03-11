This Vegan Overnight Oats Recipe Tastes Like Tiramisu

Looking to jazz up your breakfast without taking precious time out of your morning? We totally hear you, and so does New York Times bestselling cookbook author and content creator Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou). Enter: vegan tiramisu overnight oats. Because, in the wise words of Bodrug, "What can be better than combining breakfast and coffee all in one?"

We first stumbled across this elite overnight oats recipe on TikTok and were immediately drawn in by two things. Number one: dessert for breakfast. Number two: the 20+ grams of protein per serving.

We then, obviously, had to make our way over to the creator's site for the full breakdown. To note, this makes four servings since you can store these breakfast sweet treats in the fridge for up to four days.

How to Make Vegan Tiramisu Overnight Oats

Things You'll Need 2 cups rolled oats

2 tablespoons chia seeds

4 tablespoons vegan protein powder (optional)

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1½ cups non-dairy milk

1 cup brewed coffee

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons vegan yogurt (for serving)

Cocoa powder (for serving)

The best part? The instructions are as easy as can be. Simply combine all the ingredients into a container, and then into the refrigerator it goes. When you're ready to eat, Bodrug recommends serving them in a jar with yogurt and cocoa powder dusted over top.

So whether you're hoping to add more plant-based options into your rotation or just love the idea of eating your favorite dessert first thing in the morning, these tiramisu overnight oats are an absolute no-brainer.

