This Feta Recipe Is the Perfect Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizer Idea

Planning holiday dinner can be a lot of fun, but let's face it — finding time to make food can be difficult. But what if a tasty appetizer could be whipped up in just five minutes with minimal ingredients?

Advertisement

Such is the case of marinated feta, a dish shared by @kalejunkie on TikTok. "It's the most delicious appetizer that you can serve on pita chips, toasted bread, add to charcuterie platters, or even used to top your salads, fish, and chicken," said the content creator.

To make it, simply chop a block of feta into bite-sized cubes, the add them to a jar. Add lemon slices, chopped green onions, and garlic to the jar, along with seasonings such as thyme. Pour olive oil into the jar and add a few slices of lemon.

Advertisement

From there, secure the lid and refrigerate overnight. By the next morning, you'll have a mouthwatering dish! What's more, it lasts about three weeks, so you can easily make this in advance.

Aside from being super versatile, this marinated feta has won our hearts for several reasons. For starters, it can be customized based on your flavor preferences. Try mixing up the seasonings and adding your favorite herbs and spices, such as dried oregano, chili flakes, or rosemary.

Advertisement

The actual jar of feta also looks attractive, making it a wonderful gift for hosts and food enthusiasts alike. Oh, and if you don't eat dairy? You can easily use this technique with vegan feta cubes or tofu.

Finally, once the feta has been gobbled up, the marinade can be used in dressings and other marinades, making it a low-waste recipe.

Advertisement

Other last-minute recipes:

While we're on the topic of make-ahead recipes, check out our croque madame casserole and cannoli French toast casserole. Both dishes are perfect for brunch with a crowd and can be prepared the night before.