This Copycat Candy Bar Recipe Uses Only 5 Ingredients

There's something so satisfying about creating iconic snacks at home. This is especially true when said snack involves chocolate, because ... well, chocolate. Such is the case with @tastegreatfoodie's homemade Almond Joy bar recipe, which uses just five ingredients.

Advertisement

In a mouthwatering video, the Instagram user explained how to create the treat. All you need to do is combine shredded coconut, honey (or sweetened condensed milk), and vanilla extract, then scoop the mixture into balls. Pop them in the freezer for 10 minutes, then use your hands to mold them into bars.

Video of the Day

Next, top the coconut bars with roasted almonds, drizzle with melted chocolate, and return to the freezer. Once set, your homemade Almond Joy bars are ready to enjoy.

Aside from being totally easy and delicious, this recipe wins our hearts because it let you enjoy the flavor of Almond Joys while customizing the ingredients.

For example, if you don't eat dairy, you can use honey (instead of sweetened condensed milk) and non-dairy chocolate chips (instead of milk chocolate). Likewise, if you follow a vegan diet, you can swap the honey for maple syrup. And if you're simply not a fan of milk chocolate? Use dark chocolate instead.

Advertisement

As one Instagram user noted, they "always wished Almond Joys came with dark chocolate. Now I can make them!"

You could even replace the almonds for other nuts, like cashews or walnuts, depending on what you have on hand. The possibilities are truly endless.

Advertisement

For the full recipe and step-by-step tutorial, check out @tastegreatfoodie's post on Instagram.

Other copycat recipes:

For a more savory take on copycat recipes, try making the popular 2-ingredient crackers inspired by Cheez-Its. The idea uses nothing but thinly sliced cheese and sea salt (though you can certainly add more seasonings, if you'd like). So good.

Advertisement