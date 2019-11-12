26 Wellness Gifts For Much Needed Holiday Self-Care

Considering how hectic the holidays can be, it's extra crucial to take the time to indulge in a little (or a lot) of self care, making wellness gifts prime picks every year. According to Gina Vaynshteyn, the senior commerce editor at Well+Good, there are quite a few categories to be on the lookout for when shopping for your wellness-loving friend this year.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"For wellness gifting trends, we're seeing a lot of big buys for the home gym (Hydrow, for instance, continues to get sales — and their pre-holiday sales are really generous this year, same with The Mirror), products that enhance and luxe-ify sleep, probably because we've been getting so little of it these last couple years (think premium bedsheets, an extra fluffy comforter, etc.), and skincare (we saw Credo and Dermstore sales spike recently) although not so much makeup (my hypothesis is that, since we're still wearing masks, we're collectively more focused on the health of our skin)," Vaynshteyn tells Hunker.

From luxe sleep accessories to stylish finds for your home gym, here are the 26 best wellness gifts to give this year.

What initially started as a gadget to help new parents and babies sleep soundly throughout the night has grown to help people of all ages develop healthier sleeping habits. The Hatch Restore beats your average alarm clock as a sound machine, smart light, meditation app, and sunrise alarm, all in one. Whether you want to set the mood with a soft glow before bed or wake up gently with a sunrise setting that helps to support healthy cortisol levels, this might be the perfect wellness gift.

In addition to being luxuriously heavy to help calm anxiety and deepen sleep, this faux fur blanket is also machine-washable.

Advertisement

This bathtub caddy will transform any bathroom into a home spa, providing a place for all bath essentials like soaps, books, snacks, and a glass of wine.

These dreamy new sheets from Parachute have a peach-fuzz texture that will make cold weather much more bearable.

We love essential oils, but if you want to give the gift of the real deal, pick up this winter floral bouquet kit for a loved one. It includes a vase and floral bundle for fragrance, and all it needs is an added drop of your favorite essential oil for an even more calming gift.

The benefits of meditation are boundless, but it's easy to forget to do it each day. This pillow serves as a daily reminder to get your practice in and as a comfy place to do it.

Advertisement

Designed to unblock our chakras, each of the bath salts in this kit features a unique scent, like peppermint to open up your heart chakra and rosemary to bring focus to your third eye, making it the ideal gift for anyone who could use a little more wellness.

Perfect for meditation, mindful journaling, and just general unwinding, this warm, decadent, transporting, mood-soothing, and air-cleansing incense smells of cedarwood, cinnamon, honey, and subtly earthy vetiver.

Here's an at-home gym pick that's worth the splurge. The Mirror offers over 50 types of workouts with live and on-demand classes and the opportunity to try one-on-one personal training.

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph takes smart lighting to a whole new level. It automatically adjusts light brightness and temperature to local daylight, your age, or even task with study, precision, wake-up, and relax modes. Use the lamp as a task light, indirect light, or feature light, and control all the settings with a convenient mobile app.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking to get a restful night's sleep at home or catching some shut-eye on a plane, Ostrichpillow's 3D Ergonomic Eye Mask will be your go-to sleep and wellness accessory. It blocks out 100% of light and fits your face comfortably without any added eye pressure.

Is there anything more relaxing than cozying up with a hot cup of tea? This set is packed with Pukka Herbs' bestselling herbal blends, including Elderberry and Echinacea, Lemon, Ginger and Manuka Honey, and Turmeric Glow.

You can't drink your favorite tea without a teapot. This stylish, single-serve option from Firebelly Tea has an ergonomic handle and drip-proof spout, ideal for gifting to your favorite tea and wellness lover.

Advertisement

Make daily showers feel like a spa with the Parachute x Osea mini shower set. It has an energizing scent for the morning and a relaxing scent for your evening bath — plus, they're travel-friendly.

Who knew workout gear could be so chic? This white marble kettlebell from CB2 is the perfect design-forward addition to your at-home gym.

Treat yourself to a facial massage using this rose quartz facial roller from Skin Gym. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge for a bit before using it for an extra cooling and relaxing experience.

This sparkling water pack is filled with hemp and adaptogens that'll keep you calm all day long. The sampler includes six tasty flavors, all made with real fruit and quality ingredients.

Advertisement

Snuggle up in Bearaby's best-selling, chunky weighted blanket. Made of soft and breathable cotton that you'll want to wrap yourself in, it's designed to help stimulate the production of serotonin, reduce cortisol, and increase melatonin.

Hit the hay in no time with the powerful combo of naturally-derived CBD and melatonin (and check out our first-hand experience with these CBD gummies here).

Humidifiers can not only help you get radiant skin but also with cold and flu symptoms. This option from Canopy has smart sensors to optimize humidity throughout the day and night and can be used as a diffuser for your favorite essential oil scents.

As much as we love sweatpants, there's nothing wrong with upgrading your loungewear to something a little chicer. Bedding brand Cultiver teamed up with The Curated for an undeniably stylish loungewear collection filled with linen dresses, matching knitted pants and tops, and more.

Advertisement

Stay on top of the latest wellness trends with this pre-packaged gift box from Foxtrot. It features fun wellness finds from energy-boosting adaptogenic blends from Moon Juice to immune-boosting chocolate.

Stay calm on the go with this CBD roll-on from Sagely. Along with relaxing CBD, the roll-on also includes essential oils like lavender, bergamot, and chamomile.

Gift all the wellness essentials with this kit from Ettitude. It comes with a lavender eye pillow, padded eye mask, and pillowcase, all made with cooling and breathable bamboo.

Feel like you're walking on clouds at home with these booties from Parachute. They're made of a super soft sherpa to keep you warm all day.

Advertisement

Dive deep and get in touch with yourself with this insightful self-reflection card game from We're Not Really Strangers.