9 Charming Pieces of Zara Home Holiday Decor Under $25

'Tis the season for holiday decor, thanks to retailers like IKEA, Target, Diptyque, and now, Zara Home. The latter just unveiled its seasonal line with a range of decor for every area in your home. From dried wreaths to holly-adorned throw pillows and mushroom ornaments, there is truly a piece for everyone — no matter what holiday you celebrate.
Below, find our favorite pieces of Zara Home holiday decor for under $25 — because who says shopping for the greatest time of year has to break the bank?