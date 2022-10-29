9 Charming Pieces of Zara Home Holiday Decor Under $25

By Anna Gragert October 29, 2022
'Tis the season for holiday decor, thanks to retailers like IKEA, Target, Diptyque, and now, Zara Home. The latter just unveiled its seasonal line with a range of decor for every area in your home. From dried wreaths to holly-adorned throw pillows and mushroom ornaments, there is truly a piece for everyone — no matter what holiday you celebrate.

Below, find our favorite pieces of Zara Home holiday decor for under $25 — because who says shopping for the greatest time of year has to break the bank?

1. Decorative Cotton Ribbon, $9.90

2. Check Placemat (set of two), $22.90

3. Sphere Christmas Ornament With Glitter Lines, $9.90

4. Patchwork Wrapping Paper, $4.90

5. Glass Tumbler With Landscape Transfer, $4.90

6. Christmas Tree Print Kitchen Towel (set of two), $22.90

7. Charger With Raised Stars, $22.90

8. Retro Magnetic Timer, $22.90

9. Christmas Print Side Plate, $9.90

