The 25 Best Cleaning Gifts for Neat Freaks and Messy People

By Erin Lassner November 18, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

We fully support a practical holiday gift, especially when it also happens to be stylish. From cable organizers and cute compost bins to space-saving hangers and high-design kitchen cleansers, these 25 highly useful gifts for neat freaks and wannabe organizers are guaranteed to spark some joy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. MAWA European Space-Saving Hangers, $20-$215

See More Photos

Colors? On point. Shapes? Perfectly modern. Size? Slim as can be.

Advertisement

2. Biom All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes Starter Kit, $39

See More Photos

Biom sells 100% plant-based and biodegradable wipes that fit perfectly into sleek refillable dispensers. The starter kit comes with one dispenser and two wipe refill packs, totaling 100 wipes.

Advertisement

3. Capri Blue Volcano Multi-Surface Cleaner, $18

See More Photos

Capri Blue has blessed us with the iconic Volcano candle scent in multi-surface cleaner form.

Advertisement

4. Bee Carefree Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap Bundle, $26

See More Photos

Reusable beeswax wraps have become a craze thanks to their versatile and sustainable nature. Cover containers, create snack packs, and store fresh produce without all the plastic waste.

Advertisement

5. Bamboozle Kitchen Compost Bin, $39.99

See More Photos

Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes in five on-trend colors: graphite, cream, navy, saffron, and this stunning terracotta.

Advertisement

6. Five Two Wool Dryer Balls, $30

See More Photos

This set of wool dryer balls is the ultimate environmentally conscious gift. They save energy by shortening drying time and eliminating the waste of standard dryer sheets since they never wear out. Plus, the wool balls make for a gentler cycle, which in turn makes your clothing last longer — an added factor in reducing waste.

Advertisement

7. West Elm Wall Mounted Drying Rack, $88-$128

See More Photos

This innovative take on a classic drying rack allows for no wasted space when not in use.

Advertisement

8. Public Goods Walnut Scrubber Sponges (set of 4), $6.95

See More Photos

Keep it simple and affordable with this eco-friendly update of a traditional sponge.

Advertisement

9. Homecourt Cece Kitchen Trio, $70

See More Photos

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

Advertisement

10. Uashmama Modular Snap & Separate Laundry Bags, $89-$178

See More Photos

The hardest part will be deciding between these seven ultra-chic colors.

11. Steamery Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver, $63

See More Photos

Sweater pills, be gone! Once they have this, your recipient will never know how they lived without it.

12. Web Cable Management Box, $40

See More Photos

This sleek resin box contains a power strip with seven outlets and room to hide as many cords for all your electronic devices. It's sold in white, black, and this pretty grayish tone.

13. Williams Sonoma Full Circle Sink Essentials, $49.95

See More Photos

Williams Sonoma always pulls through with a good-looking collection of sink essentials.

14. L'Avant Collective Modern Essentials Bundle, $80

See More Photos

This bundle of plant-based dish soap, hand soap, multipurpose spray, and biodegradable cleaning wipes is equal parts effective and sophisticated.

15. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $229

See More Photos

In the world of robot vacuums, the Eufy is the ultimate budget buy. With a slim and simple body, it's equipped to clean hard floors and medium-pile carpets with a quiet but strong suction power.

16. Cloud Paper Swish Cloths (set of 3), $17.99

See More Photos

People swear by Swedish dishcloths as the best alternative to single-use paper towels. Each one holds up to 20 times its weight in liquid and lasts four to six months, and at the end of its life, it can be composted since it's 100% biodegradable.

17. Grove Co. Deck the Holidays Set, $62.01

See More Photos

The ideal cleaning set for the remainder of winter.

18. Grove Co. Naturelust Organic Cotton Towel, $7.99

See More Photos

Add this organic cotton towel to the bundle above for a perfect match.

19. Molekule Air Mini+, $499.99

See More Photos

Molekule's beloved air purifier ... only smaller.

20. West Elm Udry Dish Rack & Drying Mat, $16.50

See More Photos

We will support any purchase that makes doing dishes more enjoyable. This convenient rack and mat duo comes in four trendy colors: charcoal, linen, denim, and latte.

21. Andrée Jardin Petite Dustpan and Brush Set, $48

See More Photos

Buy it because it's cute. Keep it because it's convenient as heck.

22. Manhattan Toy Spruce Cleaning Toy Set, $60

See More Photos

Inspire the little ones in your life to love cleaning.

23. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $123.59

See More Photos

If you're just as obsessed with #cleaningtok as we are, you'll immediately recognize Bissell's viral carpet cleaner that users can't seem to get enough of. It instantly lifts away tough spills and pet stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more thanks to its ultra-strong spray and suction system.

24. Crosley Record Cleaning Kit, $25

See More Photos

For your cool turntable-owning friends.

25. Arbour The Starter Bundle, $60

See More Photos

Stock them up with an assortment of six nontoxic, eco-friendly cleaners that actually work: Everyday Spray, Daily Hand Wash, Daily Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent, Stain Remover, and Odor Remover.

west bourne x oishii
35 Gifts Every Food-Loving Friend Will Be Obsessed With
by Katie Maguire
Anthropologie The Wine Game
The 30 Best Games to Play With Your Family Over the Holidays
by Erin Lassner
calpak packing cubes
35 Genius Gifts That Travelers Will Actually Use
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy