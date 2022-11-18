The 25 Best Cleaning Gifts for Neat Freaks and Messy People

We fully support a practical holiday gift, especially when it also happens to be stylish. From cable organizers and cute compost bins to space-saving hangers and high-design kitchen cleansers, these 25 highly useful gifts for neat freaks and wannabe organizers are guaranteed to spark some joy.

Colors? On point. Shapes? Perfectly modern. Size? Slim as can be.

Biom sells 100% plant-based and biodegradable wipes that fit perfectly into sleek refillable dispensers. The starter kit comes with one dispenser and two wipe refill packs, totaling 100 wipes.

Capri Blue has blessed us with the iconic Volcano candle scent in multi-surface cleaner form.

Reusable beeswax wraps have become a craze thanks to their versatile and sustainable nature. Cover containers, create snack packs, and store fresh produce without all the plastic waste.

Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes in five on-trend colors: graphite, cream, navy, saffron, and this stunning terracotta.

This set of wool dryer balls is the ultimate environmentally conscious gift. They save energy by shortening drying time and eliminating the waste of standard dryer sheets since they never wear out. Plus, the wool balls make for a gentler cycle, which in turn makes your clothing last longer — an added factor in reducing waste.

This innovative take on a classic drying rack allows for no wasted space when not in use.

Keep it simple and affordable with this eco-friendly update of a traditional sponge.

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

The hardest part will be deciding between these seven ultra-chic colors.

Sweater pills, be gone! Once they have this, your recipient will never know how they lived without it.

This sleek resin box contains a power strip with seven outlets and room to hide as many cords for all your electronic devices. It's sold in white, black, and this pretty grayish tone.

Williams Sonoma always pulls through with a good-looking collection of sink essentials.

This bundle of plant-based dish soap, hand soap, multipurpose spray, and biodegradable cleaning wipes is equal parts effective and sophisticated.

In the world of robot vacuums, the Eufy is the ultimate budget buy. With a slim and simple body, it's equipped to clean hard floors and medium-pile carpets with a quiet but strong suction power.

People swear by Swedish dishcloths as the best alternative to single-use paper towels. Each one holds up to 20 times its weight in liquid and lasts four to six months, and at the end of its life, it can be composted since it's 100% biodegradable.

The ideal cleaning set for the remainder of winter.

Add this organic cotton towel to the bundle above for a perfect match.

Molekule's beloved air purifier ... only smaller.

We will support any purchase that makes doing dishes more enjoyable. This convenient rack and mat duo comes in four trendy colors: charcoal, linen, denim, and latte.

Buy it because it's cute. Keep it because it's convenient as heck.

Inspire the little ones in your life to love cleaning.

If you're just as obsessed with #cleaningtok as we are, you'll immediately recognize Bissell's viral carpet cleaner that users can't seem to get enough of. It instantly lifts away tough spills and pet stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more thanks to its ultra-strong spray and suction system.

For your cool turntable-owning friends.

Stock them up with an assortment of six nontoxic, eco-friendly cleaners that actually work: Everyday Spray, Daily Hand Wash, Daily Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent, Stain Remover, and Odor Remover.