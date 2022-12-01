17 Gift Cards, Memberships, and Virtual Experiences That Are Extremely Thoughtful

Sure, a gift card seems like a total last-minute gift, but it can be a great option, especially when you're working against the clock. Whether you're worried about shipping delays or struggling to find the perfect present, a virtual gift is a fail-proof option when you buy the right one. From online crafting and cooking classes to certificates for travel, art, and at-home wine tasting, here are 17 gift cards, memberships, and virtual experiences for people in every corner of your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Learn to make the dreamiest foods, from seasonal ravioli to beef Wellington. There's also a kids' series for children ages 7 to 11.

Advertisement

Let them customize their dream vacation with the help of Airbnb.

Advertisement

For the person who may not have time to cook or meal prep, a certificate for freshly cooked dinners is the perfect gift.

Advertisement

A year-long MasterClass membership is a gift that keeps on giving. Your loved ones can learn something new from experts in food, design, wellness, and more.

Advertisement

Gift the experiential version of Uncommon Goods with these unique virtual lessons, from tarot card reading to date night painting.

Advertisement

Choose between three, six, and 12 months of delectable wine and cheese pairings. Check out the description for a full rundown of each month's curations.

Advertisement

Let them choose from over 1,000 experiences all across the globe. These include everything from surf lessons and private kayak excursions to pizza-making classes and craft beer tours.

Advertisement

You can't go wrong with an Etsy gift card to help support small businesses and shop thousands of unique finds.

Advertisement

New or experienced plant parents can shop The Sill's selection of low-light to pet-friendly options and find awesome merch made for plant people.

Advertisement

Gift personalized sets to the tea lover in your life.

You can never have enough Uber credit. Whether they use it for rides or food delivery, the convenience is unmatched.

Make those HGTV dreams a reality with a Home Depot gift card to get everything needed for a home renovation project.

Because people who love their pets ‌love‌ their pets.

We all know someone who refuses to switch over from their old-school paper planner. Let them customize every detail of their 2023 calendar with a thoughtful Day Designer gift card.

Treat your favorite creative to unlimited access to over 1,500 virtual art, cooking, and crafting classes.

A Society6 gift card is the go-to if you know they want art but you aren't quite sure which kind.

Give the gift of organic, vitamin-rich foods for less. Plus, you can tack shopping credit onto the base monthly membership if you're looking to give a little more.