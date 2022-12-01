17 Gift Cards, Memberships, and Virtual Experiences That Are Extremely Thoughtful

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Sure, a gift card seems like a total last-minute gift, but it can be a great option, especially when you're working against the clock. Whether you're worried about shipping delays or struggling to find the perfect present, a virtual gift is a fail-proof option when you buy the right one. From online crafting and cooking classes to certificates for travel, art, and at-home wine tasting, here are 17 gift cards, memberships, and virtual experiences for people in every corner of your life.

1. Sur La Table Cooking Class, starting at $29 per household

Learn to make the dreamiest foods, from seasonal ravioli to beef Wellington. There's also a kids' series for children ages 7 to 11.

2. Airbnb Gift Card, starting at $25

Let them customize their dream vacation with the help of Airbnb.

3. Freshly Gift Card, starting at $25

For the person who may not have time to cook or meal prep, a certificate for freshly cooked dinners is the perfect gift.

4. MasterClass Annual Membership Gift Card, starting at $180/year

A year-long MasterClass membership is a gift that keeps on giving. Your loved ones can learn something new from experts in food, design, wellness, and more.

5. Uncommon Experiences, starting at $25

Gift the experiential version of Uncommon Goods with these unique virtual lessons, from tarot card reading to date night painting.

6. Harry & David Wine & Cheese Pairing Club, starting at $114.99

Choose between three, six, and 12 months of delectable wine and cheese pairings. Check out the description for a full rundown of each month's curations.

7. Tinggly Fun Together Experience Gift, $129

Let them choose from over 1,000 experiences all across the globe. These include everything from surf lessons and private kayak excursions to pizza-making classes and craft beer tours.

8. Etsy Gift Card, starting at $25

You can't go wrong with an Etsy gift card to help support small businesses and shop thousands of unique finds.

9. The Sill Gift Card, starting at $25

New or experienced plant parents can shop The Sill's selection of low-light to pet-friendly options and find awesome merch made for plant people.

10. Sips by Personalized Tea Box Gift Card, starting at $48

Gift personalized sets to the tea lover in your life.

11. Uber Gift Card, starting at $25

You can never have enough Uber credit. Whether they use it for rides or food delivery, the convenience is unmatched.

12. The Home Depot Gift Card, starting at $5

Make those HGTV dreams a reality with a Home Depot gift card to get everything needed for a home renovation project.

13. Chewy Gift Card, starting at $25

Because people who love their pets ‌love‌ their pets.

14. Day Designer Gift Card, starting at $25

We all know someone who refuses to switch over from their old-school paper planner. Let them customize every detail of their 2023 calendar with a thoughtful Day Designer gift card.

15. Craftsy Membership, $89.99/year

Treat your favorite creative to unlimited access to over 1,500 virtual art, cooking, and crafting classes.

16. Society6 Gift Card, starting at $20

A Society6 gift card is the go-to if you know they want art but you aren't quite sure which kind.

17. Thrive Market One-Year Membership, $59.95

Give the gift of organic, vitamin-rich foods for less. Plus, you can tack shopping credit onto the base monthly membership if you're looking to give a little more.

