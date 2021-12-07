Great News! You Can Now Shop the Hunker Newsstand Online

By Katie Maguire December 7, 2021
Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

If you live in Los Angeles and haven't yet shopped the Hunker Holiday Newsstand — an IRL collection of gifts and products hand-picked by Hunker's editors — what exactly are you doing?

Of course, if you live somewhere else in the world, we understand and forgive you. And, luckily for you, we're making it even easier to shop remotely by showing off the pop-up below and letting you shop directly from the images. From entertaining essentials, like a bar cart and coffee must-haves, to high-design accessories that will both elevate and cozy up your bedrooms, bathroom, and home offices, we've rounded up a few of our favorite newsstand picks, below. Be sure to check out the full gift guide here and, of course, pop into the newsstand on Abbott Kinney in Venice, CA if you're in the neighborhood.

Kitchen and Dining

Dining newsstand photo
Whether your giftee's style is a full spread and sit-down dinner, or they prefer a healthy serving of charcuterie while standing around the kitchen, the holidays are prime for entertaining both — and that means they'll need the right tools.

Newsstand shop the kitchen
We rounded up our favorite food prep gadgets, serving dishes, party snacks, and more that will turn anyone into a pro, no matter the skill level. Arm them with these genius picks and help them master the art of holiday hosting.

newsstand
Bar

Bar Newsstand
Cheers, ​​salud​​, ​​kanpai​​, ​​prost​​ — however you say it, clinked glasses are the universal greeting of the holiday season. Dust off the bar cart and grab a cocktail shaker. Celebrations are long overdue.

Bed & Bath

Bed and Bath Newsstand
Often, the best kinds of gifts are the ones that promote a little bit of self-care for the recipient. Whether they recharge with a nightly bath or a great night of sleep, something that helps promote their mental health is always a good idea. Focus on luxurious sateen sheets, a silk eye mask, or deliciously scented candles for a calming moment they'll appreciate more than you'll ever know.

Office

Office Section at the Store
Working from home this past year was a practice in patience for everyone. To celebrate a job well done, or simply congratulate them for making it this far, gift them a desk accessory that will guarantee a smile.

Patio

full shot of sunhaven and leon and george
Even though indoor celebrations are back to an extent this year, getting your outdoor setup, well, ​​set up​​ for entertaining has never been more important.

