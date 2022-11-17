These 25 Subscription Boxes Are the Perfect Gifts That Keep on Giving

Question: What's better than a perfect gift? Answer: A perfect gift you receive over and over again. So, it's no surprise that subscription-based presents are hotter than ever this year. Whether you're gifting to a coffee addict, smoothie fiend, cleaning fanatic, green thumb, or anyone in between, here are 25 subscription boxes that will make you the winner of the holiday season.

For Hobbyists

We all have that person in our life who loves an activity. Whether that be out and about taking on new adventures or at home puzzling away, here are a few subscription boxes for the hobbyists in your life.

Founded on the principle of puzzles as a meditative practice, gift your favorite puzzle lover a monthly, every-other-month, or quarterly Jiggy subscription. They'll receive a new 500-piece, frameworthy puzzle in each shipment — the perfect excuse for a little unwinding at the end of the day. Plus, they're packaged in fabric drawstring bags that are adorable and reusable.

From outdoor gear and new hobbies to luxury shaving kits, Bespoke Post crafts the coolest packages composed of goods from small retailers. Plus, it's super customizable, so the recipient can preview upcoming boxes and swap them out for other trendy treats they may prefer.

Whether you're shopping for your partner or your favorite pair of sweethearts, this unique subscription box offers a new and creative date night idea once a month for either three or six months. The activities include candle-making, baking, and painting.

This makes the perfect gift for the creative, world traveler, or art lover in your life. Different themes each month mean every box contains unique, fair-trade products made by artisans all around the world. Enjoy self-care, party-themed, coffeecentric boxes and so many more.

This unique and somewhat quirky gift is sure to delight. Year after year, this mail subscription is an Uncommon Goods best-seller.

For Coffee and Tea Snobs

Coffee lovers know a thing or two about their drink of choice, and tea lovers may very well be equally passionate. Keep them on their toes with beverage subscription boxes that will have them trying new brews from all around the world.

New York is home to Partners Coffee Roasters, a craft coffee operation that is dedicated to highlighting its partnerships with farmers, producers, and all the other businesses that come together to create its product. If your recipient is particular in taste, simply subscribe to their desired roast. For adventurous homebrewers, there is the roaster's choice subscription that rotates single-origin and blends from around the world.

Brewed in Brooklyn and sourced from farms around the world, Dona offers a variety of weekly and monthly tea deliveries, from dirty chai to golden lattes.

When you subscribe to MistoBox, you get matched with a coffee curator who will select beans and roasts based on your palate. You can also choose for yourself from the company's 'Brew Queue,' a list of coffees from over 50 artisan roasters, like Onyx Coffee Lab, Verve Coffee Roasters, and Colectivo Coffee. Plus, MistoBox is integrated with Alexa, so members can use their Amazon Echo to control the delivery schedule and update orders.

With Bean Box, you'll choose to receive a single roast or a sampler of four different beans for each delivery. Coffees are handpicked from a curated list of 35 top artisan roasters, like Dapper & Wise Coffee Roasters, Coava Coffee Roasters, and Caffé Vita Coffee Roasting. Choose light, medium, or dark roasts to personalize for your recipient's taste or opt for "I love all roasts" to get a variety.

For Wine and Liquor Enthusiasts

Cheers to finding the perfect gift for the perfect person!

Winc is a wine lover's dream. With an unmatched variety, Winc sends the perfect drink based on flavor preferences, location, food pairings, and more. The consumer-driven company uses its members' preferences to create and source top-tier wines. The recipient will enjoy a vast assortment of bottles from the finest winemakers all over the world.

Usual Wines nails the packaging just as much as it nails the wine. Made in small, sustainably farmed batches with no added sugars or chemicals, the whites, reds, and rosés come as aesthetically beautiful wine-glass-sized bottles.

Shaker & Spoon is the perfect subscription box if you're looking to try unique recipes catered toward different spirits each month. Receive recipes, house-made syrups, and bottle recommendations — basically everything except for the booze itself. They stand wholeheartedly by this approach — no alcohol upcharge, more room for ingredients, shippable to anywhere in the country, and no signature required for delivery. It's pretty perfect if you already have a stocked liquor cabinet and are looking to add a few new recipes to your repertoire.

For Your Favorite Foodie

Whether your recipient loves trying brand-new things or sticks to one specific favorite, there's certainly a food subscription box that will keep their stomach and heart full.

Choose from a variety of charcuterie kits and monthly meat deliveries from Spain. It's a great pick if you're looking to buy a thoughtful subscription gift and are working within a tighter budget.

For the best combination of widely popular and lesser-known Japanese snacks and teas, try Bokksu. Each assortment ties into that month's theme, with past boxes including "Spring Picnic" and "Traditional Flavors of Japan."

If you know a fan of superfood smoothies and plant-based bowls, this is the ideal gift. Daily Harvest brought preblended fruit and vegetable smoothies to the masses when it launched in 2015 and has since expanded to include nutritious premade harvest and chia bowls, vegetarian soups, and more, all of which can be prepared in five minutes or less and get delivered directly to the front door.

Brightland's Insta-famous bottles are available in a subscription format, making for a thoughtful and luxe year-long gift that's also surprisingly functional. (Your giftee will never have to settle for an overpriced grocery store bottle of subpar EVOO again.) The brand releases unique varietals and one-offs to keep things fresh and exciting.

Is there anything better than a fresh deli sandwich? We think not. With this unique subscription, the lucky member will receive the most popular hand-carved meats and deli specialties each month. From chocolate babka (our favorite!) to pounds of sliced pastrami and corned beef, this may very well be the greatest gift of all time.

Sparkling water infused with calming hemp and balancing adaptogens? Yes, please. Send your friend or family member the gift of relaxation in a whole new way. And the packaging is everything.

Gift the rainbow in the form of healthy, delicious smoothies. Each flavor combination has its own benefits, like skin health, recovery, and mental focus. Plus, they're pretty and taste great. If you have a smoothie addict in your life, they'll freak over this little box of heaven.

"SuperLatte" has a pretty nice ring to it, don't you think? Each month, the subscriber will get to choose two different flavors, each containing 14 servings. From calmness to focus, all of Clevr's beverages offer unique wellness benefits. Plus, opt for one-time add-ons, like thermoses and frothers.

For the Cleaning Obsessed

We all know someone who cleans a little more than they need to. From high-end laundry supplies to environmentally conscious counter sprays and paper towels, give these passionate tidy-uppers the gift of sanitation.

Sometimes, the best gifts are the true essentials. Subscription boxes of tissues, toilet paper, or paper towels made from 100% ultra-soft bamboo arrive every two, three, or four months depending on how many people are in the household. Our favorite part? Bamboo toilet paper is ultra soft and generates at least 30% less greenhouse gasses than tree-based toilet paper — good for you and good for the planet.

Zero-waste packaging and real ingredients are the focus of Cleancult's bundles. Made with a coconut-powered formula, the natural cleaning products come in sleek, reusable, shatter-resistant glass bottles for the first shipment. Refills are then delivered in eco-friendly, milk-cartonlike containers. The starter kit includes an all-purpose cleaner, liquid dish soap, and liquid hand soap.

For Plant and Candle Lovers

For those people who love bringing sweet smells and greenery into their home.

Gift your favorite flower enthusiast with a Bouqs subscription to enliven their home and lift their spirits. (You really can't put a price on that.)

For luxury candles, look no further than Wickbox. Once a month, this subscription service sends a medium or large high-quality candle with an anticipated burn time of up to 100 hours. On top of your favorite scents, you can expect some eye-catching containers — the type you leave out even after all the wax has been burned.

The subscription service sends something new each month — plants, clay pots, saucers, tools, accessories, and more — to keep the planter invested and excited about their new project.