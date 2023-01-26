11 Valentine's Day Gift Baskets That'll Take the Stress Out of Love Day

With Valentine's Day almost here, you may be thinking of all the different treats and trinkets to gift your loved ones. If you're looking for a present that's cute and sentimental and can check off all the boxes, a gift basket is definitely a winner. Whether it's gourmet food themed, filled with decadent chocolates, or a budget-friendly care package, it's a thoughtful (and easy) way to show your appreciation for the ones you love most. And if you're feeling a little crafty, you can even make your own DIY baskets — like the trending ones on TikTok — filled with sweet love day essentials.

If you need a little help finding the perfect premade bundle to give, we've gathered our 11 favorite picks below. From a chocolate gift tower to a box that includes spa essentials, read on to check out the best Valentine's Day gift baskets that'll take the stress out of love day.

11 Valentine's Day Gift Baskets You Can Order Online

Crafted with delicious confections, the Simply Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket includes chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-foiled Oreos, a heart pop, and tons of other goodies based on which of the four sizes you select. It's also beautifully decorated with a red logo ribbon and housed in a natural wood basket with faux leather handles.

The Happy Valentine's Day Gift Basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets is sweet as can be, both literally and figuratively. Packed with Ghirardelli chocolates, Godiva milk chocolate caramels, and Lindt milk chocolate truffles, it's a great gift for anyone who's a dessert fan (everyone?). The collection also includes a precious plush bear.

A sweet gift for any cookie enthusiast, the Mrs. Fields Lots of Love Crate includes three large frosted cookies, 24 bite-size cookies, and 12 brownie bites. The treats will stay fresh for two weeks after arrival.

This bath and spa gift basket includes loads of relaxing essentials to help your loved one unwind. From a luxurious bubble bath and shower gel to rose body lotion and bath salts, this thoughtful, self-care-centered present brings the spa to their home.

Totally splurgeworthy, the Mrs Prindable's Indulgent Caramel Apple Gift Basket can be enjoyed by anyone with a sweet tooth. It includes an array of flavors, like milk chocolate, dark chocolate cashew, and toffee walnut. The basket also has multiple bags of assorted chocolates and caramels.

If you're looking for a basket that's more budget-friendly, this pick from Amazon is less than $30 and is still as adorable as can be. Packed with a plush teddy bear, Hershey's kisses, a card, and more, it's a love-filled gift set that anyone will appreciate.

This Valentine's Day gift basket can be personalized for your loved one. Add their initials to various items in the bag, including a bottle of bath beads, a keepsake satin sachet, and a plush bear.

For those with a loved one who likes to travel and explore various cuisines, this Crave Japan assortment is one pick to consider. Each package contains a surprise selection of more than 15 snacks and drinks for a present that's both thoughtful and unique.

Practical and adorable, this gift basket includes body care essentials, chocolate, a small plush teddy bear, and a pair of Calvin Klein socks. It's a simple gift idea that's both enjoyable and practical.

Elegant and lavish, this Harry & David gift basket has all the ingredients for a perfect charcuterie board. The package includes pears, apples, assorted cheeses, salami, nuts, and crackers, just to name a few. It's a gift that you and your loved one can enjoy together on this special day (score!).

This luxe gift set includes a variety of Godiva confections, like chocolate pearls, assorted truffles, and dipped pretzels. And with its beautiful gold packaging, no one will believe it was under $50.