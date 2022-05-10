Blueland's New Eco-Friendly Product Will Change How You Shower

It's no secret that Blueland is one of our favorite brands to shop for eco-friendly cleaning products. To make being environmentally conscious easy, the brand offers refillable bottles for items such as laundry detergent, dish soap and dishwasher tablets, household spray cleaners, hand soap, and now, a body wash.

Rather than having to purchase plastic bottles of body wash over and over again, you can now use the Body Wash Starter Set. Priced at $16, this first-of-its-kind body wash starts out as a powder and transforms into a gel once water is added. The bottle itself is designed to be reused and refilled forever, which would explain why it has a clean, timeless look.

The body wash powders come in compostable paper sachets and feature vitamins (like Vitamin E), minerals, and oats that gently cleanse while giving the skin a dose of moisture. All the ingredients are plant-based, planet-friendly, dermatologist-tested, and hypoallergenic.

Here's exactly how it works: Fill your forever bottle halfway with cold water. Pour your desired powder into the bottle, replace the cap, and shake the bottle for 10 seconds. Wait one hour for the mixture to activate and wash up!

Now, one of the most important questions: What does this body wash smell like? Each starter set comes with one powder refill and you can choose from the following scents: waterlily dew, raspberry hibiscus, and sandalwood sage. You can also add a variety three-pack with all the scents for an extra $11.

When you need to refill your product, simply order a body wash refill in your desired scent. They come in a one-pack ($9), two-pack ($18), and three-pack ($22).

Honestly, we're excited to never have to buy bottles of body wash again.