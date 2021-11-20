From Sweet to Savory, This Food and Beverage Gift Guide Is Here to Help

Not everyone on your shopping list is easy to find a gift for — or are they? Surely the people on your list have a favorite snack or drink. And if they do, we are here to help.

Take this food and beverage gift guide as inspiration for treating that loved one who knows the value of a delicious meal or a boozy drink. For those people who make cafe-level concoctions at home and appreciate a quality hot sauce, we've gathered a few gift options.

Check out our food and bevvie picks, chosen for a range of taste buds and price points.

Coffee, Tea, and Smoothies

This Vietnamese brand is all about quality lattes. Grab these chic packs for the coffee lover in your life (you can also purchase some accompanying creamer).

Many of us have that one friend who knows a thing or two about good tea. Treat them to this lovely set by The Qi, a women-owned brand that focuses on flower tea. This set comes with nine individually packed whole flowers (in three varieties), one glass cup with a saucer, and a cute pair of bamboo tongs.

Trinity Mouzon Wofford founded Golde in 2017, and it's gotten quite a bit of buzz ever since. If a certain someone on your list loves a good caffeine boost, we recommend this bundle. The whisk will help bring a frothy factor to their lattes.

Sashee Chandran created Tea Drops to make a more sustainable option for tea lovers. The brand's items use "15% less waste than traditional tea bags," according to its website. Treat your loved one to a sampler of different flavors for a cozy season treat.

In addition to a rechargeable frother, handy scoop, and flower sprinkles that have been hand-picked in California, this kit includes two SuperLattes of your choice and a limited-edition box designed by artist Maria Medem. Each is made with probiotics, adaptogens, and mushrooms to support both your physical and mental well-being.

We could all use a relaxing drink at the end of a long day. This package comes with 20 non-caffeinated, organic tea packs that are also gluten-free, vegan, and kosher.

Bonne Maman's new premium organic teas made from whole flowers, fruits, and herbs are sure to delight the tea lover in your life. (Writer's note: These are the best teas I've ever had!)

Within this cute gift box, you'll 10 assorted smoothies, one bottle for said drinks, and 10 assorted packets of gumdrops. For members, the price is $65.90, while non-members pay a one-off price of $75.90.

Boozy Bevvies

Sisters Robin and Andréa want to share their knowledge of wine with the world. A portion of the sales from this 12-pack of refreshing canned drinks goes to the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund, which awards scholarships and grants to women.

Some combinations are iconic by now — take red wine and chocolate, for instance. For the lover of the finer things in life, consider this Maker Wine gift pack that comes with two cans of pinot noir, merlot, and zinfandel (each). It also includes a candle, Compartes chocolate bar, and a couple of stemless wine glasses.

Who wouldn't love wine as a gift? With red, white, and rosé options, this variety pack highlights wine that is certified organic and doesn't contain sugar, preservatives, or sulfites.

Any hostess with the mostess or cocktail connoisseur would be delighted with this kit featuring Ghia's iconic Apéritif, limited-edition coasters, a sleek spout, and edible flowers.

Baked Goods and Sweets

This tin features 24 best-selling chocolate chip cookies that are vegan, allergy friendly, and non-GMO, making them perfect for anyone to enjoy.

Made from 100% pure maple syrup, these candies are sure to make anyone's eyes light up.

The baker in your life will love this set with Mexican vanilla extract, Mexican vanilla bean sugar, and a handmade spoon from Oaxaca, Mexico.

Included in this gift box, your recipient will find a treasure trove of chocolate: a Toffee Sea Salt truffle bar, Hot Buttered Rum truffle bar, Candy Cane truffle bar, jcoco Orange Blossom Espresso, jcoco Himalayan Salt + Toffee, and a mix of milk chocolate and candy cane chocolate truffles.

Thanks to nationwide shipping, you can send this Jeni's ice cream collection to anyone in the U.S. It involves the following fan-favorite flavors: Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Darkest Chocolate, Gooey Butter Cake, Lemon and Blueberries Parfait, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Boston Cream Pie. YUM.

Thanks to Goldbelly, you can get this Italian cookie tray from N.Y.C.'s Ferrara Bakery shipped nationwide. (Writer's note: I send this to the New Yorkers and Italians in my life every holiday season, and they love it!)

The holiday season and jam go to together like peanut butter and, well, jam! Between the Sour Cherry Ginger, Cranberry Raspberry Sage, and Plum and Rose, your gift recipient is going to have a lot to love.

If your loved one lives in New York City or Los Angeles, you're going to want to treat them to this special pack of Omakase Berries: strawberries created using ancient Japanese techniques and modern technology. They are perfectly sweet and refreshing, and also give off an amazing aroma.

These raw bars are made of raw honey, cocoa, unrefined coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt, making them naturally free of dairy, gluten, soy, refined sugar, eggs, and grains. (Writer's note: They're also super tasty and could easily replace your regular chocolate stash.)

Honestly, these shortbread cookies are gorgeous just to look at. But they also include strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla notes. Grab some for a significant person in your life who loves a snack that's also visually pleasing.

Send a bit of New York magic to a loved with with these iconic Carnegie Deli black and white cookies. You'll probably want to order some for yourself, too.

This gingerbread kit featuring vegan and plant-based decorations and baking ingredients even comes with an exclusive recipe from baker Patti Paige. Plus, these items can easily be used for other, non-gingerbread bakes.

This edible ornament makes for a perfect display gift. Simply hang it on your tree or your recipient's tree and watch with joy when they realize that the ornament is actually a chocolate treat.

Savory and Spicy Treats

This saffron can be added to make dishes more flavorful and special, and can even be used to flavor drinks and ice cream.

We found the perfect gift for your cheesy friend (or furry friend): a personalized cheese sculpture made by an actual cheese carver.

If you know someone who puts hot sauce on everything (and keeps it in their bag), consider gifting them this trio of unique flavors that pack a punch.

This sampler is perfect for that person who swears by their Instant Pot and air fryer. Featuring three recipe cards and six starters, your gift recipient will be able to whip up Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Korean Spicy Bulgogi, and Chinese Mala Salad.

For the plant-based person in your life, consider giving them the gift of a warm, flavorful bowl of ramen. This variety pack includes the flavors Spicy Beef, Black Garlic Chicken, and Tom Yum Shrimp.

Who wouldn't want a box of curated, authentic Japanese snacks delivered right to their door? In addition to a three-month subscription, Bokksu also offers six months and 12 months.

Gift the cheese lover in your life a triple cream Mt. Tam, aged Wagon Wheel, and seasonal Devil's Gulch topped with dried chilies.

Who do you usually text recipes to when you see a good one? Treat that friend to this pasta night box, which includes tomato and olive sauce and black truffle oil. Oh, and it's also got a copy of ​Back Pocket Pasta​ by ​New York Times​ contributor Colu Henry.

Capturing Chengdu flavors, these sauces are great additions to tofu, pork, and more. Grab them for the friend that loves hosting dinner parties.

This is a true connoisseur find. Brightland is all about upping your pantry game. This kit comes with two types of olive oil and two vinegars.

Featuring Masa Memory Hot Sauce and Biointensive Morita Chile Honey, you can't go wrong with this spicy, garden-inspired set. Plus, a portion of the product's proceeds will go to Native Seeds/SEARCH, a nonprofit dedicated to seed conservation, crop diversity, and sustainable farming.

In this beautiful bundle, you get Taiwanese Soy Paste with Glutinous Rice Grains, Amber River Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili Crisp, perfect for all your Chinese and Taiwanese cooking desires.