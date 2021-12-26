21 Food and Beverage Releases That Caught Our Eye in 2021

Can you believe it? 2021 is almost over and 2022 is right there on the horizon. However, a year can seem even longer in the food and beverage world with so many new releases and product ideas. From non-alcoholic cocktail mixers to plant-based pizza, nowadays there is truly something for everyone. To prove it, here are 21 of the best new food and beverage products of 2021 (and yes, you need to try them ASAP).

Add these non-alcoholic cocktail mixers to your next drink for a bit of fruity flavor. Made from real juice and no artificial sweeteners, one Neon Zebra cocktail mixer paired with 30 ounces of liquor can create two vibrant cocktails. It's also available in four flavors: Margarita Mix, Strawberry Daiquiri Mix, Mojito Mix, and Whiskey Sour Mix.

Say goodbye to those teabags and hello to Tea Drops. The brand's environmentally friendly tea drops make it a standout product of 2021 and the Hello Kitty collaboration is adorable. Choose among three flavor options (English Breakfast, Strawberry Matcha, Apple Pie à La Mode) and a variety of caffeine levels. All you have to do is get a hot cup of water, place your Tea Drop in, and voilà!

For the peanut butter lovers out there, you'll want to get your hands on these dark chocolate cups. Made from organic ingredients, bask in the flavors of rich dark chocolate (70% cacao) and creamy peanut butter. Plus, the individually wrapped pieces make them ideal for sharing or adding to a kiddo's lunchbox.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and sometimes, cereal can get boring. That's no longer the case with GoOats Oatmeal Balls. Yes, you read that right: oatmeal balls. While these were originally released in 2017, the brand's latest strawberry flavor is this year's new addition. These breakfast delicacies combine flavored steel-cut oats and a crispy shell for an easy breakfast you can grab on the go. For an extra hint of sweetness, eat them alongside maple syrup (you won't regret it).

Plant-based products were all over the place in 2021 and this vegan Margherita pizza from Alex's Awesome Sourdough is no exception. Made from handmade sourdough, this pizza is topped with organic plum tomato sauce, Violife plant-based cheese, and Sonoma sea salt. Plus, it has no added sugar or commercial yeast, so you can feel confident with what you're putting in your body. Just pop it in the oven for eight to nine minutes and you're all set.

Chocolate lovers can rejoice with these Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Baking Bits. Now, these aren't your classic chocolate chips — they're better. Made with 67% less sugar and no-sugar alcohols, these baking bits take chocolate to the next level. Add them to trail mix, pancakes, yogurt, or cookies for a rich, sweet, and salty flavor that's insanely delicious.

There's nothing better than a hearty burrito with all the mix-ins (black beans, rice, lentils, chickpeas). That's why you'll want to get your hands on FILLO's. The brand came out with its new sofrito spices —available in Yucatán, Cuban, and Panamania flavors — this year that pair well with many traditional Spanish dishes.

This beloved cereal brand has continued to be inventive with its new homestyle bars, which feature the signature puffed oven-toasted rice cereal and marshmallows. Made with more marshmallows than ever, munch on these individually wrapped bars at lunch or after dinner for a sweet treat. They're available in original and chocolate flavors.

For those with dietary restrictions, sometimes snacking can be difficult. However, Quinn's latest plant-based, "cheezy," pretzel-filled nuggets are just as tasty as their counterparts. Inside these gluten-free pretzel nuggets, you'll find a rich, smooth, cheese-like flavor that will leave you wanting more (you might end up eating the whole bag at once!).

Reese's are a cult-favorite and now the brand has released the ultimate cup solely for peanut butter lovers. This sweet treat debuted in March and is made entirely of peanut butter. Open the wrapper to find a hardened coating of peanut butter surrounding the classic Reese's filling. Once you try these, you'll never go back.

Not only do college students live on ramen noodles, but so do those looking for a quick and affordable meal. Unlike traditional ramen, Immi has 35% less sodium than its competitors. To make it even better, enjoy three times the amount of protein and four times the amount of fiber per serving compared to other leading ramen brands. It's available in three flavors: Spicy "Beef," Tom Yum "Shrimp," and Black Garlic "Chicken."

Combine chocolate, nuts, caramel, and a brownie together, and what do you get? Snickers Peanut Brownie bar. This shareable bar contains four squares filled with the brand's classic caramel and nuts, but also additional pieces of brownie throughout. You can eat it on its own or add it to an ice cream sundae for a topping like no other.

Ditch your average soda and grab a can of Poppi. The brand is known for its gut-friendly sodas made from sparkling water, fruit juice, and apple cider vinegar that have the fizz of traditional sodas without all the chemicals and preservatives. Try The Classics featuring Root Beer, Classic Cola, and Doc Pop for a nostalgic and refreshing beverage.

Not sure whether you want a brownie or cookie? Bring in the brookie. This Chocolate Brookie comes in a glass ramekin (which can be upcycled!) and is the perfect single-serve treat. Featuring a homemade chocolate chunk cookie, Belgian chocolate brownie, and gooey chocolate center, satisfy your sweet tooth with each spoonful that heats up in the microwave in less than a minute.

Grounded Food's goat cheese is a game changer for salads, sandwiches, and crackers. Open this container to find rich, creamy plant-based goat cheese marinated with garlic, lemon, and thyme. It's basically the definition of flavor.

The plant-based options keep on coming, like this dairy-free Mexican-style cheese blend. Find a combination of four plant-based cheeses: cheddar, Monterey Jack, asadero, and queso quesadilla-flavored shreds. Made with chickpeas while being dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free, you'll want to add these cheese shreds to your next quesadilla, burrito, or nacho dish for extra cheesy goodness.

Greek yogurt is an excellent snack and addition to smoothies. However, for some, its bland taste can serve as a deterrent. To combat this, Oikos recently released new flavors (such as strawberry, blueberry, peach, cherry, and vanilla bean) to make this style of yogurt more flavorful. For a sweet frozen treat, you can also pop this product in the freezer for 30 minutes and you'll come back to a delightful frozen yogurt.

Take a sip of Swoon's latest lemonade infused with ginger. This sweet and spicy beverage isn't like your traditional lemonade with tons of sugar, but instead has zero grams per serving and only five calories.

If you haven't heard of Stuffed Puffs, then you're missing out big time. This company paired chocolate and marshmallows together to create the ultimate stuffed treat. Now, they've added even more flavors to their roster with Big Bites. Specifically, the brand's Birthday Cake Big Bites combine fluffy marshmallow, sprinkles, and a cake-flavored filling.

Made from MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil, this chocolate alternative has less than 200 calories per bar while still boasting the rich, creamy, velvety flavor of traditional chocolate. Next time you make a s'more, add a square of Gatsby's onto your marshmallow for a delectable chocolate taste.

Looking for an additional immune boast? Four Sigmatic's new coffee boasts four immunity-boosting ingredients: vitamin D and zinc, along with Turkey Tail and Chaga mushrooms. If you're interested in a morning pick-me-up, this coffee will do the trick.

Van Leeuwen has turned its fan-favorite ice cream into an insanely delicious bar. Coated with milk chocolate, this edible item combines the salty flavor of caramel with vanilla ice cream for an icy sweet flavor in every bite.