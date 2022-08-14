These New Aldi Treats Will Change How You Eat Dessert

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

When you're craving a sweet treat but don't want to bake, single-serving desserts can be an actual lifesaver. This is especially true if you live alone or don't have enough ingredients to make a full recipe.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If this sounds familiar, you might want to stop by Aldi soon. The supermarket is currently selling cheesecake dessert jars by Jar Joy, a brand that specializes in single-serve ready-to-eat dessert jars. They're available in two flavors: Raspberry Cheesecake and Death by Chocolate.

The Raspberry Cheesecake version appears to include layers of raspberry puree, cheesecake filling, and graham crackers. The product listing on the Aldi website also has "white chocolate" in the title, so the treat may include that ingredient as well.

Advertisement

As for the Death by Chocolate flavor? According to the Jar Joy website, it contains layers of crumbled chocolate cookies, chocolate cheesecake filling, chocolate chips, ​and​ chocolate sauce. It's all topped off with whipped cream, resulting in a decadent and mouthwatering dessert.

Advertisement

Each dessert jar costs just $2.09 at Aldi, which is a pretty sweet deal. You can find them in the refrigerated section in the "special buys" section. To find your closest Aldi location, visit the company's store directory.

How to make your own cheesecake jars:

Once you've eaten a Jar Joy dessert, you can easily wash and reuse the jar for storing food or trinkets. Another option is to use the jar for individual homemade no-bake cheesecakes.

Advertisement

To make an individual cheesecake jar, add graham cracker or cookie crumbs to a clean jar. Blend about 1/4 cup cream cheese with about one tablespoon of heavy cream (or milk of your choice) and one teaspoon of sugar. Add the mixture to the jar, and top it off with jam, fruits, or toppings of your choice. Let it chill for an hour or two, then dig in.

Keep in mind that you can eyeball a lot of these ingredients. So, if you're using a bigger jar, feel free to increase the cream cheese filling as needed. Enjoy!