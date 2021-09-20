13 Subscription Boxes to Get You in the Fall Mood

The signs of fall are finally here: Leaves are turning, sweaters are being pulled from storage, and pumpkin spice is in the air. It's a season of caramel apples, hot ciders, and comfort. But, when lives are busy or climates are warm, we need something a little more than an orange stack of gourds to pull us into the spirit.

To get yourself in the fall mood, bringing the things that make the season so special into your home is a must, whether that be pumpkin-scented candles, apple cinnamon teas, or festive home decor. And in order to make this task all the easier, we're rounding up our favorite subscription boxes for the fall. Pick your category and get fan-favorite staples mailed directly to you.

Ready to embrace the season? Start with one of these 13 subscription boxes.

Food and Alcohol

This monthly box sends you everything you need — alcohol excluded — to create 12 perfectly crafted cocktails. Each box comes with three bartender-created recipes, syrups you likely won't find at your local grocery store, garnishes, and more. Their October box, aptly named "Mezcalloween," is set to get you into the holiday spirit one sip at a time.

Apple picking is a quintessential fall activity. Unfortunately, not all of us have the time or access. But that's okay, because with The Fruit Company you can bring seasonal, fresh fruits into your home with a click of a button. For October you can expect Imperial Asian Pears and in November, Imperial Fuji Apples.

Summer is for hard seltzers and fall is for beer. It's a cozy, heartier drink that comes packed with fall flavors, and the Beer Drop gives you a chance to try 10 new cans from five different microbreweries each month.

As the weather cools, warm your kitchen with a fall-inspired baking project. Get the fall scents and flavors going with the Cratejoy-favorite Mix Box. Each month you'll receive pre-measured ingredients and video tutorials making a dessert you might think complex incredibly simple (but you don't have to tell your dinner guests that). Their October box will have you crafting your own pumpkin cream cheese swirl bread.

Coffee and Tea

Transition from cold brew to a hot cup of joe this fall with a coffee subscription from Driftaway. Starting with the explorer kit, you'll taste four different coffees from around the world that you'll rate, giving Driftaway a better idea of what beans will best suit you. We know coffee snobs might turn their nose up at a pumpkin spice creamer, but 'tis the season, so we won't judge.

If hot tea is more your speed in the fall, we'd recommend Cratejoy's incredibly affordable tea club. For just over $10 a month, you'll get four resealable pouches of loose tea. Choose between their Variety, Caffeine Free (for late-night tea drinkers), Black Tea, and Green Tea Samplers.

Flowers

The Bouqs Co. has become a go-to for carefully created bouquets and houseplants you can order online. They also offer a monthly bouquet subscription for those wanting to turn this "special occasion" piece into a staple of their home. For $36 a month, you'll receive 10-16 stem bouquets featuring seasonal designs, a reminder that fresh flowers don't have to be spring-exclusive.

Candle Boxes

Is there anything more fall than lighting a candle, slipping on something cozy, and queuing up your favorite spooky movie? The Isle and Wild Creations subscription available through Etsy checks one of those boxes for you, sending an exclusive 8 oz soy candle each month, getting you their new scents before they hit their shop.

For luxury candles, look no further than Wickbox. Once a month, this subscription service sends a medium-sized, high-quality candle with an anticipated burn time of up to 60 hours all for less than $30. On top of your favorite fall scents, you can expect some eye-catching containers — the type you leave out even after all the wax has been burned.

If The Burlap Bag's 2020 fall send "I (Leaf) Fall" is indicative of what's to come this year, expect some of your favorite seasonal scents to make an appearance. Their Smelly Combo club is a themed send where you'll receive a candle, room spray, and wax melt. The candles have a 70+ hour burn time and are made of all-natural US soy. Bonus: Subscribers get their new scents before they hit the online store.

Holiday Boxes

If you're someone who likes both seasonal home decor and craft projects, look towards Creative Kawaii Craft's Autumn box, available on Etsy. Inside you'll find everything you need to create three seasonal craft projects. So, whether you're a crafter or are simply looking for a subscription box the whole family can get involved with, this mystery box is sure to pleasantly surprise you.

If to you fall means spooky – you require a scare, or at least a little mysticism to get in the spirit – look no further than Bewitched's Witch Box on Etsy. This box isn't potions or curses; instead, it's self-described "witchy aesthetic & less practical witch," being more about the look and less the act. In each box, you'll find six to 10 randomly selected witch, metaphysical, or Tarot-related items.

For the more-than-casual holiday decorators, there's no better subscription box than Ready Festive. With this box, you can choose the seasons you're interested in receiving boxes, as well as the holiday. Want some surprise Halloween decor? Sign up for their mini Halloween box to receive four to five carefully selected holiday items.