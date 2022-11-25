High-Design Twists on the 10 Most Popular Holiday Gifts

By Erin Lassner November 25, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Each gifting season, we find ourselves on the hunt for the next best thing ... the season's hottest electronics, freshest decor, and most innovative home gadgets, but there is also something quite nice about sticking to the classics. And the classics certainly don't have to be boring. Whether it's a high-design take on a household essential or a viral model of the most basic necessity, we rounded up our favorite 2022 versions of the 10 most popular gifting categories year after year.

Pots and Pans

1. Our Place Tagine, $80

Instead of an entirely brand-new piece of cookware, this clay tagine can be paired with a pan they already own.

2. Caraway Cookware Set, $545

If you're looking for a full cookware set, no one does it better than Caraway.

Kitchen Gadgets

3. HAY Sowden Toaster, $95

This thoughtfully designed toaster doubles as a piece of art for your kitchen.

4. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Touchscreen Air Fryer, $89

Why go with an ordinary air fryer when you can get one in some of the trendiest colors of the year? Our personal favorites are sage green, deep merlot, and this cornflower blue.

Tableware and Hosting Essentials

5. Ichendorf Milano Deco Glasses (set of 6), $75

This set of six looks at least twice its price.

6. Degen Face Carafe Vessel (Large), $60

This carafe will look as good serving beverages as it will holding floral arrangements.

Bedding, Pillows, and Blankets

7. Anthropologie Knit Geo Throw Blanket, $118

These vibrant two-tone blankets are very reminiscent of Dusen Dusen's contemporary designs.

8. Teotushop Bouclé Love Knot Decorative Pillow, $42.90

Instead of a traditional bed pillow, go with this unique take on the iconic Nordic knot pillow.

Robes and Slippers

9. Brooklinen Checkerboard Robe, $125

Checkers are one of the most spotted patterns of the year, and this Brooklinen robe comes in three equally fabulous color combos.

10. Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs, $99

These 100% wool clogs are a luxurious and trendy take on your average pair of slippers. They would also pair perfectly with the above robe.

Candles

11. Wax Buffalo Cinnamon + Clove Candle, starting at $24

The woman-owned candle brand Wax Buffalo is one of our favorite spots to buy fragrances. Each candle is made from clean-burning, 100% soy wax.

12. Good & Well Supply Co. National Park Collection Candle, $26

They always say a scent can bring you back to a memory, and this National-Park-inspired collection is the perfect example of just that.

Speakers and Headphones

13. JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95

This ultra-mini JBL speaker is the ideal gift for a social music listener.

14. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $379

These noise-canceling Bose headphones are currently going viral for how effective they are at tuning out sound.

Luggage and Travel Accessories

15. CALPAK Hue Carry-On Luggage With Hardshell Pocket, $225

Calpak is one of our team's favorite luggage brands.

16. Mark & Graham Beckett Waxed Canvas and Leather Travel Pouch, $89

Mark & Graham never lets us down when it comes to high-quality, well-priced, monogrammed essentials.

Spirits and Drinking Accessories

17. Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit, $48

Why just buy them alcohol when they can make it themselves? An activity and a beverage in one.

18. Stanley x Mossy Oak Classic Flask, $28

The water bottle of the year just got a boozy makeover.

Pet Accessories

19. Tuft & Needle Essential Dog Bed, starting at $75

Ugly pet accessories are a thing of the past.

20. Tuft and Paw Litter Box Scoop, Brush, and Dustpan Set, $39

This is the perfect sleek and compact cleanup kit for your favorite cat parent.

