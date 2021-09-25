The Hottest Menorahs for Hanukkah 2021

As a Jew, I can attest to the lack of cool Judaica out there. Yet, each year, I see a few great menorahs that feel of-the-moment and intentional in their design. Here are 2021's standouts.

Advertisement

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast.

Made from a single piece of cast iron, the design for this menorah is included in the permanent collection of The National Museum of American Jewish History. Enough said.

This clever Via Maris design includes a top that pops off to reveal a compartment for your Hanukkah candles.

Everything Nambé makes is cool and this is certainly no exception.

Advertisement

Rosenthal donates 10% of this mixed media menorah's sales to breast cancer research and awareness.

Marble and walnut merge to form an effortless duo that will look good on the mantel all-year-round.

This sleek steel menorah also comes in terracotta, navy, yellow, and cloud white. Understated, yet special.

On a budget but looking for something ultra-chic? Try West Elm's block-style glass menorah.

Advertisement

This sculptural heirloom really speaks for itself. It's simply stunning.

A solid, geometric aluminum base complements the delicate light so perfectly.

This mosaic-like menorah looks way more expensive than it actually is.

You'll put a smile on anyone's face with this menorah that's equal parts charming and beautiful.

Advertisement

Please give a round of applause for this iconic menorah-dreidel combination.

Tell me you're cool and chill without telling me you're cool and chill.