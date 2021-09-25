The Hottest Menorahs for Hanukkah 2021

By Erin Lassner September 25, 2021
As a Jew, I can attest to the lack of cool Judaica out there. Yet, each year, I see a few great menorahs that feel of-the-moment and intentional in their design. Here are 2021's standouts.

1. West Elm Fair Trade Natural Wood Menorah, $60

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast.

2. Areaware Blackened Cast Iron Menorah, $125

Made from a single piece of cast iron, the design for this menorah is included in the permanent collection of The National Museum of American Jewish History. Enough said.

3. Via Maris Block Chanukiah, $225

This clever Via Maris design includes a top that pops off to reveal a compartment for your Hanukkah candles.

4. Nambé Geo Menorah, $150

Everything Nambé makes is cool and this is certainly no exception.

5. Gary Rosenthal Judaica Breast Cancer Awareness Star Menorah, $109.95

Rosenthal donates 10% of this mixed media menorah's sales to breast cancer research and awareness.

6. JK Adams Vermont Marble & Walnut Menorah, $100

Marble and walnut merge to form an effortless duo that will look good on the mantel all-year-round.

7. Via Maris Trace Chanukiah, $155

This sleek steel menorah also comes in terracotta, navy, yellow, and cloud white. Understated, yet special.

8. West Elm Glass Menorah, $60

On a budget but looking for something ultra-chic? Try West Elm's block-style glass menorah.

9. ANNA New York Brillante Menorah, $295

This sculptural heirloom really speaks for itself. It's simply stunning.

10. FN Furniture Goods Handmade Modern Menorah, $80

A solid, geometric aluminum base complements the delicate light so perfectly.

11. The Holiday Aisle Fused Glass Menorah, $67.99

This mosaic-like menorah looks way more expensive than it actually is.

12. Clay by Dannah Modern Ceramic Hanukkah Menorah With Egg Candle Holders, $167

You'll put a smile on anyone's face with this menorah that's equal parts charming and beautiful.

13. Nadav Art Aluminum Menorah and Dreidel, $165.60

Please give a round of applause for this iconic menorah-dreidel combination.

14. Puzzle Son Wood Menorah, $63

Tell me you're cool and chill without telling me you're cool and chill.

