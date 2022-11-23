Your Ultimate Hanukkah 2022 Shopping Guide

In This Article Decor

It's time to get ready for the Festival of Lights the only way we know how — in style. Say goodbye to cheesy Hanukkah decor, boring menorahs, and overdone gifts. From blue and white patchwork pillows to handmade modern menorahs, we present you with our ultimate guide to shopping for the best time of the year.

Adorn your home with Hanukkah spirit. Here are a few of our favorite elevated, festive accessories.

Add some boho energy with this two-tone tufted pillow.

Diptyque's most iconic fragrance gets an updated look. Your tablescape is about to be next-level luxe.

Invest in this dinnerware set you'll use year after year.

Welcome guests with instant holiday spirit.

Swap out your kitchen towels for this Anthro exclusive.

Sudha Pennathur never misses when it comes to handcrafted holiday decor.

Add a custom message to create a one-of-a-kind throw.

There's a little pocket for each night's treats.

Add a little pop to your favorite bench or armchair.

Felt garlands will hold up year after year unlike their paper counterparts.

We just can't get enough of the Jungalow holiday throw pillows from Target.

Well, this is just adorable. String it up along a mantel or drape it as part of your holiday tablescape.

The metal on the wooden base gives such a high-end look to this affordable piece of decor.

The perfect finishing touch to your seasonal decor.

One more garland for good measure.

Here are a handful of the best options from our master list of stylish menorahs. These could certainly be left out on display all year.

West Elm is a surprisingly good spot for modern menorahs. This model is designed and hand cast in Houston, Texas.

Target's Hanukkah collection is truly elite, and the prices for the quality are simply unbeatable.

Via Maris always makes its way onto our list. Here's the brand's latest design and potentially our favorite of all time.

Spoil yourself with this iconic design from Georg Jensen.

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast. It's giving us a distinct midcentury modern vibe.

There are so many good holiday gifts to pick from this year, but here are some Hanukkah-specific favorites.

The way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and these handcrafted Hanukkah-themed chocolates are sure to please.

A new approach to a holiday-scented candle.

This seven-piece nesting set is shaped like a hamsa, a symbol of protection.

For your preppy pal.

Customize this sweet book for the little one in your life.

Venus Et Fleur's 2022 holiday packaging is Christmas- and Hanukkah-friendly.

Vahdam's limited-edition Hanukkah set include the brand's beloved vanilla spiced masala chai, turmeric spiced herbal tea, chocolate vanilla herbal tea, and hibiscus rush black tea.

Surprise them with a special gift each night of Hanukkah. The secret gifts range from sweet treats to art, home decor, and wellness products. Plus, each burlap sack includes a story card detailing the company, business owner, and the specific product enclosed.

Happy Hanukkah and Shabbat Shalom.

This Sugarfina Hanukkah collection sells out year after year.

Dazzle them with this stunning diamond necklace they will never take off.

If you're lucky, you may get a homemade donut out of this gift. A serious win-win.

This handmade rolling pin is the perfect seasonal addition to your favorite baker's kitchen.

A festive place to stash jewelry year-round.

If you ask us, every holiday needs merch. Is Hunker a fashion site? Not quite. But we just couldn't help ourselves.

Adorn your pet with this sweet bandana.

Enjoy Capri Blue's classic Volcano candle in an abstract pattern that kind of resembles menorahs.

This crewneck is paw-some.