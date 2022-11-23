Your Ultimate Hanukkah 2022 Shopping Guide

By Erin Lassner November 23, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

It's time to get ready for the Festival of Lights the only way we know how — in style. Say goodbye to cheesy Hanukkah decor, boring menorahs, and overdone gifts. From blue and white patchwork pillows to handmade modern menorahs, we present you with our ultimate guide to shopping for the best time of the year.

Decor

Adorn your home with Hanukkah spirit. Here are a few of our favorite elevated, festive accessories.

1. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Tufted and Embroidered Menorah Hanukkah Lumbar Pillow, $20

Add some boho energy with this two-tone tufted pillow.

2. Diptyque Baíes Tapered Candle, $34

Diptyque's most iconic fragrance gets an updated look. Your tablescape is about to be next-level luxe.

3. Pottery Barn Hanukkah Stoneware Dinnerware Collection, $39.50-$99

Invest in this dinnerware set you'll use year after year.

4. Pottery Barn Happy Hanukkah Doormat, $39

Welcome guests with instant holiday spirit.

5. Lana's Shop Menorah Dish Towel, $26

Swap out your kitchen towels for this Anthro exclusive.

6. Sudha Pennathur Beaded Menorah Hanukkah Door Knocker, $35

Sudha Pennathur never misses when it comes to handcrafted holiday decor.

7. By the Nook Personalized Hanukkah Throw Blanket, starting at $85.70

Add a custom message to create a one-of-a-kind throw.

8. Threshold Nights of Hanukkah Banner Cream, $15

There's a little pocket for each night's treats.

9. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Embroidered Hanukkah Square Throw Pillow, $20

Add a little pop to your favorite bench or armchair.

10. West Elm Happy Hanukkah Felt Garland, $35

Felt garlands will hold up year after year unlike their paper counterparts.

11. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dreidel-Shaped Embroidered Hanukkah Throw Pillow, $20

We just can't get enough of the Jungalow holiday throw pillows from Target.

12. Threshold Dreidel and Menorah Hanukkah Garland, $15

Well, this is just adorable. String it up along a mantel or drape it as part of your holiday tablescape.

13. Threshold 'Happy Hanukkah' Mantel Decor, $30

The metal on the wooden base gives such a high-end look to this affordable piece of decor.

14. Threshold Marble and Wood Dreidel Box, $20

The perfect finishing touch to your seasonal decor.

15. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Natural Woven Dreidel Garland, $15

One more garland for good measure.

Menorahs

Here are a handful of the best options from our master list of stylish menorahs. These could certainly be left out on display all year.

1. Pretti.Cool Menorah, $125

West Elm is a surprisingly good spot for modern menorahs. This model is designed and hand cast in Houston, Texas.

2. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Carved Clay Menorah, $35

Target's Hanukkah collection is truly elite, and the prices for the quality are simply unbeatable.

3. Via Maris Glass Chanukiah, $235

Via Maris always makes its way onto our list. Here's the brand's latest design and potentially our favorite of all time.

4. Georg Jensen Cobra Stainless Steel Hanukkah Menorah, $249

Spoil yourself with this iconic design from Georg Jensen.

5. West Elm Natural Wood Menorah, $60

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast. It's giving us a distinct midcentury modern vibe.

Gifts

There are so many good holiday gifts to pick from this year, but here are some Hanukkah-specific favorites.

1. L.A. Burdick Hanukkah Chocolate Box, $60

The way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and these handcrafted Hanukkah-themed chocolates are sure to please.

2. D.S. & Durga Lightable Latkes, $65

A new approach to a holiday-scented candle.

3. Dhia and Firas Rabiai Wooden Hamsa Server, $85

This seven-piece nesting set is shaped like a hamsa, a symbol of protection.

4. Vineyard Vines Hanukkah Glow-in-the-Dark Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee, $49.50

For your preppy pal.

5. I SEE ME! 'A Hanukkah Bear for Me' Personalized Book, $34.99

Customize this sweet book for the little one in your life.

6. Venus Et Fleur The Classic Bundle in Noel Noir, $199

Venus Et Fleur's 2022 holiday packaging is Christmas- and Hanukkah-friendly.

7. Vahdam Hanukkah Gift Set, $39.99

Vahdam's limited-edition Hanukkah set include the brand's beloved vanilla spiced masala chai, turmeric spiced herbal tea, chocolate vanilla herbal tea, and hibiscus rush black tea.

8. Local Boston Gift Boxes 8 Crazy Nights, $129

Surprise them with a special gift each night of Hanukkah. The secret gifts range from sweet treats to art, home decor, and wellness products. Plus, each burlap sack includes a story card detailing the company, business owner, and the specific product enclosed.

9. Via Maris Challah Cover, $85

Happy Hanukkah and Shabbat Shalom.

10. Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Candy Collection, $30

This Sugarfina Hanukkah collection sells out year after year.

11. Meira T Diamond Star of David Pendant Necklace, $470

Dazzle them with this stunning diamond necklace they will never take off.

12. Uncommon Goods Jelly Donut Kit, $30

If you're lucky, you may get a homemade donut out of this gift. A serious win-win.

13. Funny Rolling Pin Happy Hanukkah Embossing Rolling Pin, $26.91

This handmade rolling pin is the perfect seasonal addition to your favorite baker's kitchen.

14. Sudha Pennathur Velvet Embroidered Hanukkah Box, $30

A festive place to stash jewelry year-round.

15. Milano Style Tee Hanukkah Sweatshirt, starting at $52.90

If you ask us, every holiday needs merch. Is Hunker a fashion site? Not quite. But we just couldn't help ourselves.

16. Modern Companion Menorah Pet Bandana, $28

Adorn your pet with this sweet bandana.

17. Capri Blue Candle Tin, $22

Enjoy Capri Blue's classic Volcano candle in an abstract pattern that kind of resembles menorahs.

18. Femfetti Meowzel Tov Crewneck Sweatshirt, starting at $40

This crewneck is paw-some.

