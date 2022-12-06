The 30 Best Baking Gifts for the Baker In Your Life

By Pauline Lacsamana December 6, 2022
Whether you're shopping for a long-time baker or a total novice, anyone with a passion for baking will appreciate new essentials to add to their toolkit. From bread ovens to recipe books, there are all sorts of options to take their baking to the next level, and we've rounded up the best of the best. Scroll on for 30 ideas for gifts that the baker in your life will actually use.

The Best Baking Gifts

1. Spicewalla Baking Tasting Collection, $17.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If they love testing new ingredients, gift them a variety pack of baking spices.

2. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $129

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Compared to other stand mixers on the market, this Walmart find is an absolute steal.

3. Papier Recipe Journal, $35

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With a recipe journal from Papier, they can track their favorites.

4. Caraway Bakeware Set, $545

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If they're in need of a full baking essentials refresh, opt for the full ceramic-coated bakeware set from Caraway.

5. Anthropologie Bistro Tile Measuring Cups (set of 4), $34

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can't go wrong with this best-seller from Anthro.

6. Pastel Design Studio Kitchen Conversion Chart Print Poster, starting at $12

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Pop this poster in a high-design frame for extra-useful wall art.

7. KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls (set of 3), $32.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Every baker needs a set of mixing bowls.

8. Five Two Ultimate Baking Tool Set, $49

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get pristine baked goods with a complete baking set from Food52.

9. The Silicone Kitchen Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-pack), $9.98

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get more eco-friendly in the kitchen with reusable silicone baking cups.

10. Home Dough Variety Pack, $45

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If they're not up for making cookies from scratch, try this frozen cookie dough.

11. 'Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking With Confidence' by Claire Saffitz, $21.11

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Perfect for those with a sweet tooth, this recipe book can also double as a piece of decor for their coffee table.

12. Le Creuset Bread Oven, $300

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With Le Creuset's iconic enameled cast iron, this bread oven is worth the splurge.

13. Masterclass Bakeshop 13-Piece Cookie Decorating Kit, $9.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Craft cookies like a pro with this 13-piece set, which includes piping tips, piping bags, and a cooling rack.

14. Mosser Colored Glass Cake Stand, starting at $44

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A colored glass stand is perfect for putting their hard work on display.

15. Fradel Digital Kitchen Food Scale, $39.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If there's one thing any baker needs, it's this digital food scale.

16. Made In The Bakeware Set, $217

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Made in France with premium materials, this set will be their new go-to bakeware.

17. SmartLab Toys Tiny Baking Kit, $30.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Put even the most experienced baker to the test with a mini baking kit that includes 20 recipes for equally tiny treats.

18. Crow Canyon Home Splatter Enamelware Six-Cup Muffin Tin, $34

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Made with porcelain enamel and steel, this handpainted muffin tin is durable and chic.

19. Crumbs by Collette 100 Bakes Scratch Off Poster, starting at $12.85

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Consider this scratch-off poster the ultimate baking bucket list.

20. Folksy Super Kitchen Nonstick Silicone Pastry Mat, $13.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a durable and helpful baking mat, complete with measuring guides.

21. Great Jones Sweetie Pie Dish, $50

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Great Jones' pie dish combines function and style with a retro-inspired design and wavy rim to get the perfect crimped crust.

22. Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin With Wooden Cradle, $28.98

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Made with 100% marble, this rolling pin is designed to keep dough cool and help flatten stiff dough more easily.

23. YXCLIFE Metal Cookie Cutters Set, $9.98

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Make cookies infinitely more enjoyable to eat with a fun cookie pattern.

24. World Market Light Blue Melamine Batter Bowl, $16.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Whip up everything from brownie to cake batter in these durable melamine bowls.

25. 2LB Depot Copper Measuring Spoons (set of 7), $14.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With a more narrow design compared to round spoons, they'll fit into spice jars with ease and make measuring a breeze.

26. CB2 Mustard Yellow Velvet Oven Mitts (set of 2), $24.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lush velvet gives oven mitts a much-needed modern makeover.

27. Ferm Living Hale Apron, $55

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Stay clean in this stylish apron while whipping up the messiest of desserts.

28. Nordic Ware Stackable Cooling Rack, $34

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

These rose gold racks are perfect for cooling off baked goods, and they don't look bad on countertops either.

29. Poketo Linen Tea Towels (set of 2), $34

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Not only are these checkered tea towels beyond adorable but they'll also come in handy when baking.

30. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $599.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If they love baking big batches of baked goods, Breville's surprisingly heavy-duty smart oven will come in handy.

