The 30 Best Baking Gifts for the Baker In Your Life

Whether you're shopping for a long-time baker or a total novice, anyone with a passion for baking will appreciate new essentials to add to their toolkit. From bread ovens to recipe books, there are all sorts of options to take their baking to the next level, and we've rounded up the best of the best. Scroll on for 30 ideas for gifts that the baker in your life will actually use.

Video of the Day

The Best Baking Gifts

If they love testing new ingredients, gift them a variety pack of baking spices.

Compared to other stand mixers on the market, this Walmart find is an absolute steal.

With a recipe journal from Papier, they can track their favorites.

If they're in need of a full baking essentials refresh, opt for the full ceramic-coated bakeware set from Caraway.

You can't go wrong with this best-seller from Anthro.

Pop this poster in a high-design frame for extra-useful wall art.

Every baker needs a set of mixing bowls.

Get pristine baked goods with a complete baking set from Food52.

Get more eco-friendly in the kitchen with reusable silicone baking cups.

If they're not up for making cookies from scratch, try this frozen cookie dough.

Perfect for those with a sweet tooth, this recipe book can also double as a piece of decor for their coffee table.

With Le Creuset's iconic enameled cast iron, this bread oven is worth the splurge.

Craft cookies like a pro with this 13-piece set, which includes piping tips, piping bags, and a cooling rack.

A colored glass stand is perfect for putting their hard work on display.

If there's one thing any baker needs, it's this digital food scale.

Made in France with premium materials, this set will be their new go-to bakeware.

Put even the most experienced baker to the test with a mini baking kit that includes 20 recipes for equally tiny treats.

Made with porcelain enamel and steel, this handpainted muffin tin is durable and chic.

Consider this scratch-off poster the ultimate baking bucket list.

Add a durable and helpful baking mat, complete with measuring guides.

Great Jones' pie dish combines function and style with a retro-inspired design and wavy rim to get the perfect crimped crust.

Made with 100% marble, this rolling pin is designed to keep dough cool and help flatten stiff dough more easily.

Make cookies infinitely more enjoyable to eat with a fun cookie pattern.

Whip up everything from brownie to cake batter in these durable melamine bowls.

With a more narrow design compared to round spoons, they'll fit into spice jars with ease and make measuring a breeze.

Lush velvet gives oven mitts a much-needed modern makeover.

Stay clean in this stylish apron while whipping up the messiest of desserts.

These rose gold racks are perfect for cooling off baked goods, and they don't look bad on countertops either.

Not only are these checkered tea towels beyond adorable but they'll also come in handy when baking.

If they love baking big batches of baked goods, Breville's surprisingly heavy-duty smart oven will come in handy.