30 Modern Holiday DIYs to Decorate Your Tree, Table, and More!

Deck out your halls this holiday season with all DIY decorations! More than doable, it's downright smart, affordable, and not to mention ​very​ thoughtful of you. (Not to brag, but this is kind of our specialty at Hunker, so these projects are definitely worth a click.) Heck, we'll even show you how simple it is to make your own mistletoe for Christmas festivities. For the details, find all 30 holiday DIY ideas below — New Year's Eve backdrop, anyone?