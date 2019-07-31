Turn an IKEA Lantern Into a Charming Holiday Terrarium

By Caroline Burke Updated  November 27, 2021
Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Christmas terrariums are a very sweet and simple way to decorate for the holiday season. This sweet little winter holiday scene can be made using a few easy-to-source items and a cute lantern. The best part? This terrarium is zero maintenance and guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer, year after year.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Editor's Note: The original lantern we used for this DIY is no longer in stock at IKEA. We have updated the Things You Need list with a similar product.

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Pick a container to use for your terrarium. We picked an IKEA lantern, but you could also use a glass bowl or vase.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 2

Take your dried moss and break off small sections. Scatter it across the base of the terrarium.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 3

Place some mounting putty onto the base of your brush trees, and then place them into the terrarium.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

The putty will keep them in place while you add in extra moss to cover any gaps. Check how the arrangement looks from all sides and make any necessary adjustments.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 4

Grab a few big handfuls of artificial snow ...

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

... and then scatter it over the moss to create a snowy scene.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 5

Last but not least, add some miniature figurines as an optional (but adorable) extra.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Image Credit: Caroline Burke

This winter wonderland will last all season long. Happy holidays!

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

