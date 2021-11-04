The holidays are a time to add coziness and good cheer to our spaces. If there's one element that can instantly evoke those warm and cozy feels, it's candlelight. And when you place beautiful tree-shaped luminaries over a candle, well, you've got yourself a holiday home run. These gorgeous lanterns are made from air dry clay, and are easy to customize according to size, color, and shape. Place them on a mantel or table, and let it glow, let it glow, let it glow!