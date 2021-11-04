DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
The holidays are a time to add coziness and good cheer to our spaces. If there's one element that can instantly evoke those warm and cozy feels, it's candlelight. And when you place beautiful tree-shaped luminaries over a candle, well, you've got yourself a holiday home run. These gorgeous lanterns are made from air dry clay, and are easy to customize according to size, color, and shape. Place them on a mantel or table, and let it glow, let it glow, let it glow!
Cut a long piece of string, and tie one end to a pen or pencil. Hold the loose end of the string at one corner of the cardstock or poster board (the longer you leave the string length, the taller your tree will be). Pull the string taut, and drag the pen across the paper to create an arc.
Cut out the arc shape with scissors. This will act as the template for your clay cone.
Place a handful of air dry clay between two pieces of wax paper, and use a rolling pin to flatten it out until it's about 1/4-inch thick.
Place the paper template on top of the clay, and use a utility knife to cut out the shape.
Score one of the straight edges of the clay with little lines — this will help give the seam more "tooth" when you form it into a cone.
Use a drinking straw to cut out little holes in the clay and create a pattern for the light to shine through. You could also use tiny cookie cutters in various shapes like triangles, snowflakes, or stars. Or feel free to cut out shapes freehand if you feel inclined!
Roll the paper template into a cone shape, and either tape or glue the seam together.
Drape the clay around the paper cone and form it into a cone shape.
Press the seam firmly together, and then smooth it out (wet your fingers with a little water if necessary).
Trim the paper cone that's inside so the clay can rest flat on the surface. Trim the clay, if needed, to ensure it's level. Let the clay dry for a day or two.
Once the clay is completely dry and hardened, remove the paper cones and spray paint the clay cones any color you'd like. We opted for a textured limestone paint.
Now all you have to do is place a candle (either real or LED) underneath the cones, and enjoy the festive flickering of flames from beneath your beautiful luminaries.
