Step into our lair and behold a bewitching DIY shadow box outfitted with items straight from a fortune teller's altar. All at once magical and mystical, it offers an unexpected twist on traditional Halloween decor. And you don't have to possess any spellbinding skills to make one either, since it comes together in just five easy steps. We can see into the future and predict it will cast a stylish spell over your space — even if you leave it out all year long.
Step 1
Remove the backing board from the shadow box frame.
Step 2
Roll a few strips of painter's tape, and adhere them to the backside of a tarot card. This will allow you to attach the card to the shadow box without damaging it.
Step 3
Attach the tarot card to the front side of the backing board. Be sure to press it firmly in the center of the board.
Step 4
Arrange several moon crystals in a circle around the tarot card, spacing them equally apart. We used eight crystals for an 8-by-8-inch shadow box, but you may need more if you use a larger box.
Step 5
Once you're happy with the arrangement, attach the moon crystals to the board with little strips of double-sided mounting tape.
Now place the backing board in the shadow box frame, and either hang or place on a table for a chic addition to your spooky season decor!