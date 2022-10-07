Step into our lair and behold a bewitching DIY shadow box outfitted with items straight from a fortune teller's altar. All at once magical and mystical, it offers an unexpected twist on traditional Halloween decor. And you don't have to possess any spellbinding skills to make one either, since it comes together in just five easy steps. We can see into the future and predict it will cast a stylish spell over your space — even if you leave it out all year long.