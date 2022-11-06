This DIYer Created the Cutest Whoville-Inspired Holiday Centerpieces

The holiday season is the ultimate time to flex those DIY muscles and create some festive decor for your home. While you're hauling out the holly, be sure to keep your hot glue gun and glitter nearby for all sorts of seasonal crafting projects. Home decor expert Emily Waldo shares plenty of holiday-themed DIY projects on their Instagram that we're eager to try out, and they've just posted a fun tutorial for creating flamboyant present pedestals that will bring Whoville vibes into your home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Calling their creation "Grinch and Cindy Lou Centerpieces," Waldo shows us how they spray-paint two candle pedestals bright green and light pink. From there, they use hot glue to cover two eight-inch foam blocks in red and pink cotton fabric respectively. Next comes thick red ribbon, hot glued around the sides of each of the blocks to create the illusion of wrapped presents.

Advertisement

Now, the two components are combined, with Waldo gluing the fabric-covered foam blocks to the tops of each of the candle holders. For the Cindy Lou centerpiece, Waldo adds an oversize red Christmas ornament to the top of the present, followed by a large red bow made from the same ribbon that was glued along the sides of the foam block. Additional red bows are then zip-tied around the base of the candle holders. Waldo adds a sparkly red heart to the center of the top bow, along with white sprays for additional flair.

For the Grinch centerpiece, Waldo glues a light green ribbon around the sides of the box and adds candy cane decorations to the top. The two finished centerpieces have their own distinct personalities, but work great together as a pair.