This Genius Halloween DIY Lets You Make a 'Bubbling' Cauldron

Double, double toil and trouble ... it's time to start planning Halloween decor! Courtesy of Den Garden, we discovered a brilliant "bubbling" cauldron DIY that you'll definitely want to bookmark.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The project is by TikTok user @apieceofmyhaven, who shares content about home hacks and decor. Basically, she placed small cardboard boxes in a plastic cauldron, the hot glued ornaments on top. Specifically, she used clear iridescent Christmas tree baubles, which mimic the look of shiny bubbles.

Next, the content creator stuffed the empty sides with crumpled newspaper, then glued a few "rogue" bubbles along the side of the cauldron. To complete the project, @apieceofmyhaven tucked twinkling purple fairy lights along the sides. This creates the illusion of moving magical bubbles. So smart!

Advertisement

As you can imagine, the project was a hit with TikTok users. Many people mentioned that they'd love to try it with green lights for a classic spooky vibe. Others suggested adding an essential oil diffuser to create a "smoky" cauldron.

Advertisement

You can buy plastic cauldrons on Amazon in various sizes, including a 12-inch version for $14.99. They might also be available at your local craft or hardware store.

As for the ornaments? You'll also want to buy them on Amazon, as it's too early in the season to find them in stores. For example, these clear iridescent Christmas ball ornaments may work well for this project.

Advertisement

Happy crafting!

Other easy Halloween DIY projects:

Did you know that you can use pool noodles to make Halloween decor? From spooky faux candles to oversized Halloween lollipops, the unexpected item is perfect for seasonal craft projects. Not to mention, it's a great way to reuse old pool noodles that aren't in great shape.

For even more DIY inspiration, check out our list of Halloween decor ideas on TikTok.