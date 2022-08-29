As spooky season slithers closer and closer, it's fun to add festive touches around your home. If you prefer a more subtle approach to Halloween decor, these DIY coiled serpent candleholders add just the right bit of mystery and intrigue while still blending in with your everyday decor. Made from oven-bake clay, they come together in under an hour and are easy enough to make that even little ones can help. Pair them with spiral taper candles (which you can buy or DIY) to add a dose of eerie elegance to your shelves, mantel, or coffee table.