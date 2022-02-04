DIY Clay Wind Chimes for Your Home

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Making home decor pieces is a favorite type of DIY project: from artwork to hanging shelves , we just love it. Adding handmade pieces to your home is such a special touch to interior design, don't you agree?

These DIY wind chimes are made from air dry clay. If you haven't used this type of clay, now is the time! It is easy to use and dries so quickly. We love using this medium for other craft ideas like this clay project.