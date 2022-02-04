DIY Clay Wind Chimes for Your Home

By Alice & Lois February 4, 2022
Image Credit: Sara Albers

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Making home decor pieces is a favorite type of DIY project: from artwork to hanging shelves, we just love it. Adding handmade pieces to your home is such a special touch to interior design, don't you agree?

These DIY wind chimes are made from air dry clay. If you haven't used this type of clay, now is the time! It is easy to use and dries so quickly. We love using this medium for other craft ideas like this clay project.

So, time to get crafty. Read more for all the details in this fun and easy step-by-step tutorial.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Image Credit: Sara Albers

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Roll out the air dry clay 1/4 inch thick .

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 2

Cut clay into a circle (around the bowl).

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 3

Press a hole into the center of the clay circle.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 4

Press the clay circle into the bowl and allow to dry overnight. After it's dried, smooth the edges of the clay on the side of bowl.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 5

Gently sand the edges of the clay bowls once they have dried completely .

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 6

Paint the clay bowls with craft paint. We chose this blue color to make a colorful wind chime, but you could use a terra cotta, white, black ... really, any color that matches your decor!

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 7

Use twine to thread the clay bowls together. (You could also use fishing line.) Tie a few knots on the twine and then thread through the hole. You can add a bit of hot glue if needed.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 8

Continue adding the clay bowls, leaving about two inches of twine in between.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Image Credit: Sara Albers

And you're done! Hang your beautiful wind chime in your home as a wall hanging or in your garden as pretty garden decor.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

