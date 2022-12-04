We don't need an excuse to try a candle trend —and twisted candles are top of our list. You may have seen an influx of expensive spiral candles in your feeds but making your own couldn't be easier. Believe it or not all you need are regular taper candles, a rolling pin, and warm water. Yes, that's right. Read on to see how this clever hack will transform plain candles into spiral works of art for free. (You'll never pay out for designer candles again!)