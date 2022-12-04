Transform Plain Candles Into Twisted Beauties

By Caroline Burke December 4, 2022
How to make twisted candles
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
We don't need an excuse to try a candle trend —and twisted candles are top of our list. You may have seen an influx of expensive spiral candles in your feeds but making your own couldn't be easier. Believe it or not all you need are regular taper candles, a rolling pin, and warm water. Yes, that's right. Read on to see how this clever hack will transform plain candles into spiral works of art for free. (You'll never pay out for designer candles again!)

DIY twist candles
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Things You'll Need

Step 1

Fill a large vase with warm (but not boiling) water. Pop your candle in and leave for 15 to 20 minutes to soften gently.

How to twist candles
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 2

Remove the candle from the water and roll up and down the length to flatten it slightly with a rolling pin.

DIY spiral candle
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 3

Using both hands, quickly twist along the length of the candle to create the desired shape.

Twisted candle DIY
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Tip

Speed is the key to creating the twisted shape, if they cool too much the wax will crack. If your candle cools after you've rolled it, simply pop it back into warm water for a few minutes before twisting it.

Step 4

To finish run under cold water to 'set' the shape.

Spiral candle DIY
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
DIY easy twisted candles
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Place your twisted creations into candleholders and enjoy your handiwork. These would also make thoughtful gifts for friends and family.

Twist candles step by step
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
