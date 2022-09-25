This Witch-Approved Tip Will Help You Fit Candles Into Candlesticks

There's nothing worse buying a new taper candle, only to realize that it doesn't fit into your candlestick. This can be a bummer in terms of aesthetics, not to mention a serious safety hazard. After all, if a candle wobbles in its holder, it can easily fall.

But luckily, there's a hack for that. Courtesy of Den Garden, we recently came across a trick that will get any candle to fit in a candlestick. The technique, which was shared by @salvaje_wild_witch on TikTok, calls for nothing more than a cup of boiling hot water. In other words, you won't need fancy tools or skills.

All you need to do is place the bottom of the candle in hot water for a few minutes. Once it starts to soften, quickly press the candle into the candlestick. The candle will essentially form and harden ​in​ the holder, resulting in a perfect fit. Done and done.

This trick, which is especially popular among crafty folks, is a lot easier (and safer) than other methods like melting the bottom of the candle with a lighter. It's also quicker than actually carving the candle with a knife.

But take note: If you decide to try this TikTok hack, be sure to use a cup that you won't be drinking out of. This will prevent leftover candle wax from sneaking into future drinks. Safety first, friends.

Other candle tips and tricks:

If candles are standard decor pieces in your home, you'll want to bookmark these other useful candle hacks:

Also, if you want try your hand at making your own candles, check out our comprehensive candle-making tutorial.